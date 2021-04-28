Amarnath Yatra will unleash disaster in IIOJK as Kumbh Mela did in India, experts warn

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

Pro-freedom posters reappear in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

April 2021
M T W T F S S
« Mar    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Archives

Amarnath Yatra will unleash disaster in IIOJK as Kumbh Mela did in India, experts warn

Uncategorized Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

#AmarnathYatraAmidCovidSurge

Amarnath Yatra Online Registration Form 2021,Amarnath Yatra Online Registration Form 2021,Amarnath Yatra Online Registration ProcessIslamabad, April 28 (KMS): Regardless of the growing global criticism, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi seems to ‘defend’ the title “super spreader” given to him by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), as the BJP regime led by Modi insists that the Hindu annual Amarnath pilgrimage to illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir will take place as per schedule.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service deplored that the Modi regime has not yet cancelled the Yatra despite the warning by the IIOJK health experts that like Kumbh Mela in India, the outcome of which is “beyond heartbreaking” as described by the head of the World Health Organization, the Amarnath pilgrimage could also lead to a devastating wave of coronavirus infections in the occupied territory. They say that given the ill-equipped healthcare system in IIOJK, the Yatra could prove to be a “fatal super spreader” event culminating in a disaster in the occupied territory.

The report exposes India’s double standards saying that the Modi regime, on one hand, is allowing the Hindu pilgrimage while imposing strict anti-virus measures at Muslims worship places in IIOJK, on the other. Besides proving disastrous for the environment, the Hindu pilgrimage this time could trigger corona catastrophe in IIOJK, the experts warned.

Interestingly, the national vice president of Indian Medical Association (IMA), Dr Navjot Dahiya, in a statement said, while the medical fraternity is trying hard to make people understand mandatory Covid-19 norms, Narendra Modi did not hesitate to address big political rallies, tossing all Covid-19 norms in the air. He also criticized Modi for organised gatherings of over one lakh people in Gujarat to welcome the then US President, Donald Trump.

The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, addressing a press briefing in Geneva has called the recent surge in coronavirus in India “beyond heartbreaking”. He said that coronavirus infections have now risen for the ninth straight week, while deaths have increased for the sixth week in a row. The report urged the international community to press India to behave responsibly and call off the Hindu Amarnath pilgrimage in the Kashmir Valley.

In view of the ravages of coronavirus pandemic, senior Hurriyat leader Professor Abdul Ghani Butt in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, called upon India to postpone the Yatra. He said that the presence of tens of thousands of Yatris in the Kashmir Valley would be fatal for the people of Kashmir.

Anjuman Shrie Shian President and senior APHC leader Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi and Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League acting Chairman Abdul Ahad Parra also called for cancellation of the Amarnath Yatra.

Analysts say that for the Indian government, promoting tourism in Kashmir is a high-priority project, as officials see tourism in the region as a sign of a return to normality.

Several BJP politicians have described the influx of tourists in Kashmir as a way of measuring how people in Kashmir have accepted the new political reality, after the change in its semi-autonomous status.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: