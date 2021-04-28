APHC denounces India’s colonial, expansionist agenda in IIOJK

Picture of the day

Pro-freedom posters reappear in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

APHC denounces India’s colonial, expansionist agenda in IIOJK

Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, April 28 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference while condemning the recent surge in cordon and search operations carried out by the Indian occupational forces even during Iftaar and Sahar timings has said that the fascist Indian regime is hell bent on punishing the Muslim majority of the disputed territory.

APHC Political Advisor Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori in a statement issued in Srinagar castigated the nefarious political agenda adopted by India after August 5, 2019, to thrust a Hindu administration on the people of Kashmir.

He said that Muslim officers are being replaced by the fascist Hindu bureaucrats who have strong affiliations with RSS and Shiv Sena backed BJP government in India. The APHC leader said that under the heinous agenda, a special Task Force has been set up to weed out intelligent Muslim officers after labelling them as collaborators of freedom moment of Kashmir.

“The sole target of India is to convert the Muslim Majority character of Jammu and Kashmir into a minority,” he added.

Khan Sopori urged the United Nations Secretary General to take serious cognizance of the colonial and expansionist designs of India and prevent New Delhi from changing the demography of the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir as recognised by the United Nations and resolve the dispute as per aspirations of the people of Kashmir. He also called for an end to human rights abuses by Indian occupational forces in the territory.


