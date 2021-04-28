APHC denounces India’s colonial, expansionist agenda in IIOJK

Srinagar, April 28 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference while condemning the recent surge in cordon and search operations carried out by the Indian occupational forces even during Iftaar and Sahar timings has said that the fascist Indian regime is hell bent on punishing the Muslim majority of the disputed territory.

APHC Political Advisor Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori in a statement issued in Srinagar castigated the nefarious political agenda adopted by India after August 5, 2019, to thrust a Hindu administration on the people of Kashmir.

He said that Muslim officers are being replaced by the fascist Hindu bureaucrats who have strong affiliations with RSS and Shiv Sena backed BJP government in India. The APHC leader said that under the heinous agenda, a special Task Force has been set up to weed out intelligent Muslim officers after labelling them as collaborators of freedom moment of Kashmir.

“The sole target of India is to convert the Muslim Majority character of Jammu and Kashmir into a minority,” he added.

Khan Sopori urged the United Nations Secretary General to take serious cognizance of the colonial and expansionist designs of India and prevent New Delhi from changing the demography of the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir as recognised by the United Nations and resolve the dispute as per aspirations of the people of Kashmir. He also called for an end to human rights abuses by Indian occupational forces in the territory.

