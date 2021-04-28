Curfew in 11 districts of IIOJK from tomorrow

Srinagar, April 28 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the authorities on Wednesday decided to impose corona curfew in eleven districts, media reports said.

Corona curfew will be imposed in 11 districts from Thursday 7pm to Monday 7am. The districts which will come under curfew include Srinagar, Islamabad, Baramulla, Budgam, Kulgam, Pulwama, Ganderbal, Jammu, Kathua, Reasi and Udhampur.

The media reports said that detailed orders will be issued by the concerned deputy commissioners under Disaster Management Act, listing out the prohibitions as well as permissible activities.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz in a tweet confirmed that Srinagar district will go under CORONA curfew from Thursday 7pm till Monday 7 am.

