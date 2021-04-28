Debbie Ibrahim raises plight of IIOJK people

How are Kashmiri facing no one knows, she says

London, April 28 (KMS): The Chairperson of All Parties Kashmir Parliamentary Group in UK Parliament, Debbie Ibrahim has once again raised the plight of the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir saying that no independent visits by parliamentarians or journalists were allowed since the revocation of Kashmir’s special status on August 5, 2019 by Modi government.

Debbie Ibrahim said in a tweet message “As in the UK, the impact of Covid on people in India is a human tragedy. But what about Kashmiris? No independent visits to Indian-administered Kashmir by Parliamentarians or journalists have been allowed since 2019, how are they facing? #KashmirNeedsOxygenToo.”

“I have heard from a family friend in Delhi and he says that people are terrified, frantically looking for beds and oxygen, disgraceful profiteering and ramping up some prices making support unaffordable to the core as we have heard with nearly half of the global Covid cases in India, and no one in the world is safe until we all are safe. It was absolutely right,” she said.

Debbie Ibrahim asked the British Foreign Minister what he knows about how the Kashmiris in IIOJK are facing given there has been no opportunity for independent visits by parliamentarians or journalists since the revocation of Articles 370 and 35A nearly two years ago?

