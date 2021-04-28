Debbie Ibrahim raises plight of IIOJK people

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

Pro-freedom posters reappear in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

April 2021
M T W T F S S
« Mar    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Archives

Debbie Ibrahim raises plight of IIOJK people

Uncategorized Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

How are Kashmiri facing no one knows, she says

London, April 28 (KMS): The Chairperson of All Parties Kashmir Parliamentary Group in UK Parliament, Debbie Ibrahim has once again raised the plight of the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir saying that no independent visits by parliamentarians or journalists were allowed since the revocation of Kashmir’s special status on August 5, 2019 by Modi government.

Debbie Ibrahim said in a tweet message “As in the UK, the impact of Covid on people in India is a human tragedy. But what about Kashmiris? No independent visits to Indian-administered Kashmir by Parliamentarians or journalists have been allowed since 2019, how are they facing? #KashmirNeedsOxygenToo.”

“I have heard from a family friend in Delhi and he says that people are terrified, frantically looking for beds and oxygen, disgraceful profiteering and ramping up some prices making support unaffordable to the core as we have heard with nearly half of the global Covid cases in India, and no one in the world is safe until we all are safe. It was absolutely right,” she said.

Debbie Ibrahim asked the British Foreign Minister what he knows about how the Kashmiris in IIOJK are facing given there has been no opportunity for independent visits by parliamentarians or journalists since the revocation of Articles 370 and 35A nearly two years ago?


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: