IIOJK political prisoners in grave danger: Bilal Siddiqui

Pro-freedom posters reappear in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

IIOJK political prisoners in grave danger: Bilal Siddiqui

Srinagar, April 28 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Tehreek-e-Muzahamat Chairman Bilal Ahmed Siddiqui has said that amid fresh wave of Covid 19 and worst kind of discrimination and political vendetta hundreds of Kashmiri political prisoners are in grave danger and at risk in various jails.

Bilal Siddiqui in a statement issued in Srinagar said the colonial mindset of Indian authorities are intentionally playing with the lives of hundreds of Kashmiri political prisoners and drawing sadistic pleasure out of this imperialist mindset.

He pointed out that the reports emerging from family and other sources about the condition of prisoners are annoying and worrying.

“APHC leader Advocate Shahidul Islam who is already suffering from various ailments has tested positive for Covid 19,” he said. Despite this he has been denied medical aid, he deplored.
“In Udhampur Jail Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai has now lost his eyesight to the extent that he is even unable to read the Holy Quran.”

“Dr. Muhammad Qasim is also lodged in same jail already suffering from loss of eyesight and chronic intestinal infection has generated symptoms of Covid 19.”

He also deplored the apathy of the authorities towards the deteriorating health conditions of Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed shah, Masarrsrat Aalam Butt, Muhammad Ayaz Kabar, Nayim Ahmed Khan Peer Saifullah and Mehraj ud Din Kalwal.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement Chairman Altaf Ahmad Butt on Wednesday also demanded release of political prisoners detained under Public Safety Act (PSA). He expressed his deep anguish and concern over the reported worsening condition of prisoners, saying the surge in COVID 19 cases has put their lives in danger.


