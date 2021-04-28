IIOJK political prisoners in grave danger: Bilal Siddiqui

Srinagar, April 28 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Tehreek-e-Muzahamat Chairman Bilal Ahmed Siddiqui has said that amid fresh wave of Covid 19 and worst kind of discrimination and political vendetta hundreds of Kashmiri political prisoners are in grave danger and at risk in various jails.

Bilal Siddiqui in a statement issued in Srinagar said the colonial mindset of Indian authorities are intentionally playing with the lives of hundreds of Kashmiri political prisoners and drawing sadistic pleasure out of this imperialist mindset.

He pointed out that the reports emerging from family and other sources about the condition of prisoners are annoying and worrying.

“APHC leader Advocate Shahidul Islam who is already suffering from various ailments has tested positive for Covid 19,” he said. Despite this he has been denied medical aid, he deplored.

“In Udhampur Jail Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai has now lost his eyesight to the extent that he is even unable to read the Holy Quran.”

“Dr. Muhammad Qasim is also lodged in same jail already suffering from loss of eyesight and chronic intestinal infection has generated symptoms of Covid 19.”

He also deplored the apathy of the authorities towards the deteriorating health conditions of Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed shah, Masarrsrat Aalam Butt, Muhammad Ayaz Kabar, Nayim Ahmed Khan Peer Saifullah and Mehraj ud Din Kalwal.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement Chairman Altaf Ahmad Butt on Wednesday also demanded release of political prisoners detained under Public Safety Act (PSA). He expressed his deep anguish and concern over the reported worsening condition of prisoners, saying the surge in COVID 19 cases has put their lives in danger.

