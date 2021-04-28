Indian Covid vaccine does more harm than good

Islamabad, April 28 (KMS): Reports from across the world are emerging that Indian-made AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine also known as Covishield caused deaths after it was administered to people in different countries.

The Afghan Ministry of Health said, India has given 900,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Afghanistan.

Afghanistan’s former deputy minister for forensic medicine has tested blood samples of more than a dozen men who have been vaccinated with Indian-made AstraZeneca. The results showed that the doses given to the persons had already expired, caused their blood to clot and led to their death.

Arab News in a report said, scientists in Europe believe that they have found the cause of blood clots in the brains of many people, who were given the doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca. They have said in their report that the main cause of blood clots in the brains of these people is the vaccine. The report maintained that more than a dozen European Union countries have suspended the use of Indian vaccine after more than 30 percent of such incidents were reported.

Health experts of many countries have already raised questions about the quality of the Indian AstraZeneca vaccine. According to a report published in the Economic Times, the AstraZeneca vaccine does more harm than good.

Pertinently, India had sent the doses of its vaccine to South Africa. The South African health officials checked them and found that most of them had expired. Africa then ordered India to withdraw its vaccine. Two teams from Germany and Norway reviewed the AstraZeneca vaccine, which they say could attack the body’s immune system, potentially thickening it and cause death. After which both countries stopped their health institutions from using it.

Paul Andre Holme, a professor at the University of Oslo, told the Norwegian newspaper VG that his team had also found signs of blood clots. Canada has suspended its use for fear of blood clots in people under the age of 55.

Here the fact becomes clear that India is playing with the lives of the people across the world just for the sake of show.

On the other hand, the Afghan Foreign Ministry has barred its citizens from traveling to India.

Afghanistan’s ambassador to India, Farid Mamondzai, says more than 30 Afghans have died in the past two weeks and hundreds more have been infected with the corona virus. Seven Afghan students were among those killed, according to the Afghan ambassador to India.

The Afghan students who have gone to India for education say that they are facing a lot of problems. “No arrangements have been made so far to vaccinate Afghan refugees in India, which is a dangerous thing for us,” they say.

Inside India too, 23 people who received the locally manufactured COVID-19 vaccination died within a few days of receiving the vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India and developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca. Patient rights groups including the Campaign for Dignified and Affordable Healthcare (CDAH) have pointed to an uncanny similarity between the fatalities. “The government is not in a position to rule out relatedness of the deaths to vaccination as yet, since causality assessment has not been completed in most of the cases,” Malini Aisola of CDAH group told media.

