 Rights abuses increased manifold in IIOJK: Untoo

Srinagar, April 28 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, the Chairman of International Forum for Justice and Human Rights J&K has said that the human rights abuses have increased manifold since the illegal action of August 5 2019.

Untoo addressing a webinar on present situation in IIOJK said, Kashmiris are asked to prove their identities on every other street corner and highway, he added.

Here is text of speech:

I am honoured to be in this august gathering representing the voices of the oppressed people of Kashmir who have been enduring worst kinds of human rights abuses for the last many decades.

The HR violations have been reported by many international organisations including Amnesty International, Asian Watch, Human Rights Watch and others.

The United Nations Human Rights report has also mentioned the grave violations of human rights in Indian Occupied Kashmir in many of its yearly and special reports.

The American State Department and European Foreign Affairs Committee reports have also launched scathing attacks on Indian authorities for insurmountable human rights abuses in Kashmir.

Excellencies, Kashmiris have always welcomed the cordial relations between the two nuclear armed countries, Pakistan and India, but not at the cost of Kashmiris.

The recent military level talks between the two countries have been welcomed across the globe and the talks were seen as something that will bring relief to Kashmiris living on both the sides of the Line of Control.

However, since the DGMO level talks, a number of Kashmiris have been killed and many others tortured by the India Occupation Army. Many houses have been burnt to ashes while there also have been allegations of rape against the army personnel.

Any engagements between the two countries should be subservient to the wishes and aspirations of the people of Kashmir and should bring considerable relief to the people living on the ground.

Dear participants, while India wants to mislead the world into believing that it is bringing democracy and normalcy to Kashmir, but contrast to that the democracy is trampled every other day in the form of HR abuses and dictatorial orders. The irony is that Kashmiris are required to purchase stamp papers for buying land while the papers are free for Indians who wish to buy land in Kashmir.

In nutshell the human rights abuses have increased manifold since the illegal annexation of Kashmir on August 5 2019. Kashmiris are asked to prove their identities on every other street corner and highway.

Dear participants, you all can be the voice of voiceless Kashmiris by using your good offices to pressurise India to respect all those commitments they have made to the people of Kashmir and to the world. British parliamentarians have the responsibility to see that justice is done with the people of Kashmir by giving them the right of self determination that is guaranteed by the United Nations.

I hope you will make sincere efforts to end the miseries of Kashmiris by asking India to end its forced occupation.

I wish you all the best.

Thank You

