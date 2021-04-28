 Rights abuses increased manifold in IIOJK: Untoo

Picture of the day

Pro-freedom posters reappear in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

 Rights abuses increased manifold in IIOJK: Untoo

Statement
Kashmir Media Service

 Srinagar, April 28 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ahsan  Untoo,  the Chairman of International Forum for Justice and Human Rights J&K  has said that the human rights abuses have increased manifold since the illegal action of August 5 2019.

Untoo addressing a webinar on present situation in IIOJK said, Kashmiris are asked to prove their identities on every other street corner and highway, he added.

 Here is text of speech:

I am honoured to be in this august gathering representing the voices of the oppressed people of Kashmir who have been enduring worst kinds of human rights abuses for the last many decades.
The HR violations have been reported by many international organisations including Amnesty International, Asian Watch, Human Rights Watch and others.
The United Nations Human Rights report has also mentioned the grave violations of human rights in Indian Occupied Kashmir in many of its yearly and special reports.
The American State Department and European Foreign Affairs Committee reports have also launched scathing attacks on Indian authorities for insurmountable human rights abuses in Kashmir.
Excellencies, Kashmiris have always welcomed the cordial relations between the two nuclear armed countries, Pakistan and India, but not at the cost of Kashmiris.
The recent military level talks between the two countries have been welcomed across the globe and the talks were seen as something that will bring relief to Kashmiris living on both the sides of the Line of Control.
However, since the DGMO level talks, a number of Kashmiris have been killed and many others tortured by the India Occupation Army. Many houses have been burnt to ashes while there also have been allegations of rape against the army personnel.
Any engagements between the two countries should be subservient to the wishes and aspirations of the people of Kashmir and should bring considerable relief to the people living on the ground.
Dear participants, while India wants to mislead the world into believing that it is bringing democracy and normalcy to Kashmir, but contrast to that the democracy is trampled every other day in the form of HR abuses and dictatorial orders. The irony is that Kashmiris are required to purchase stamp papers for buying land while the papers are free for Indians who wish to buy land in Kashmir.
In nutshell the human rights abuses have increased manifold since the illegal annexation of Kashmir on August 5 2019. Kashmiris are asked to prove their identities on every other street corner and highway.
Dear participants, you all can be the voice of voiceless Kashmiris by using your good offices to pressurise India to respect all those commitments they have made to the people of Kashmir and to the world. British parliamentarians have the responsibility to see that justice is done with the people of Kashmir by giving them the right of self determination that is guaranteed by the United Nations.
I hope you will make sincere efforts to end the miseries of Kashmiris by asking India to end its forced occupation.

I wish you all the best.
Thank You


