NC concerned over miseries of IIOJK people amid Covid surge

Srinagar, April 28 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference has expressed concern over the difficulties faced by the people of the areas designated by the authorities as COVID-19 micro-containment zones.

The NC General Secretary, Ali Muhammad Sagar in a statement issued in Srinagar said the authorities seem to have turned volte face to the problems faced by the residents of these areas on a daily basis.

He said, it would have been better if the authorities would have worked out a mechanism to ensure supply of essential commodities at the door steps of people in such hot spots, where it is not feasible for people to step out.

Like this: Like Loading...