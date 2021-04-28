WHO chief terms Covid-19 crisis in India ‘beyond heartbreaking’

Geneva, April 28 (KMS): The head of the World Health Organization has called the recent surge in coronavirus in India “beyond heartbreaking” saying that the UN agency has dispatched critical supplies to South Asia, including thousands of portable oxygen machines that help patients breathe.

The WHO Director General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, addressing a press briefing in Geneva said the pandemic “continues to intensify” globally and that coronavirus infections have now risen for the ninth straight week, while deaths have increased for the sixth week in a row.

He said that there were as many cases globally last week as in the first five months of the pandemic.

Tedros said to address the crisis in India, the WHO has redeployed more than 2,000 staff to support the country’s response on the ground and is helping authorities with efforts including vaccination. He maintained that among the supplies WHO has sent India are pre-made mobile field hospitals and lab supplies.

Like this: Like Loading...