With surge in Covid cases, oxygen demand goes up in IIOJK

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

Pro-freedom posters reappear in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

April 2021
M T W T F S S
« Mar    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Archives

With surge in Covid cases, oxygen demand goes up in IIOJK

Uncategorized Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, April 28 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the demand for medical oxygen has increased sharply as the territory has witnessed sharp increase in the COVID-19 cases.

The oxygen gas supplying companies in Kashmir were earlier supplying only 40 percent of their medical oxygen gas to the hospitals and remaining 60 percent to the industrial sector. In the face of crisis, they have now stopped supplying to the private sector and have diverted entire supply to the government hospitals in Kashmir division to meet the demand.

Owner of an Oxygen Gas plant, Muhammad Shafi, told media that they are supplying 650 oxygen cylinders per day to Srinagar’s Soura Institute of Medical Sciences, 450 gas cylinders to SMHS hospital and 50 cylinders to JVC hospital. He said that two weeks ago, they were supplying just 200 cylinders a day to Soura hospital, and 100-150 cylinders to SMHS.

Muhammad Shafi said the demand of oxygen cylinders in the hospitals has increased manifold and they have stopped all the supplies to the industrial units after the resurgence of COVID19 in Kashmir division.

Another plant owner, Naveed Tak, said they are willing to do their best to supply medical oxygen to the hospitals. “We have capacity to supply 1200 oxygen cylinders a day. We are doing our best to ensure that the oxygen reaches patients. We are trying to enhance our capacity. But people should understand that they need to follow to COVID appropriate behavior.”

Pertinently, the Indian government on Sunday in view of the acute shortage of life-saving gas, completely banned the use of “liquid oxygen” for industrial purposes. The Indian Ministry of Home Affairs in a communication to Indian states and IIOJK made it clear that “no exception is allowed to any industry” with regard to use of the commodity.

Meanwhile, Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) has urged the authorities to impose lockdown in the Valley to prevent further spread and deaths due to the novel Coronavirus.

“Lockdown is the only tool to tackle the worrying situation we are in,” said DAK President and influenza expert, Dr Nisar-ul-Hassan. “We are witnessing a horrific situation in hospitals, he added.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: