Yatra will bring Kumbh Mela like catastrophe in IIOJK

Pro-freedom posters reappear in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Yatra will bring Kumbh Mela like catastrophe in IIOJK

Modi working on plan to bring Hindu regime in IIOJK

May be an image of 1 person and text that says "#AmarnathYatraAmidCovidSurge Even after the Hindu Kumbh Mela proved to be a superspreader event, Indian authorities are not paying heed to cancel"Srinagar, April 28 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders Professor Abdul Ghani Butt, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi and Abdul Ahad Parra have called upon India to postpone the Amarnath Yatra in view of the impending catastrophe resulting from the deadly pandemic.

The leaders in their separate statements issued in Srinagar, today, said that presence of over six hundred thousand yatris in the Kashmir Valley would be devastating for the local population. They warned that Amarnath Yatra would prove a “fatal super spreader” event in IIOJK.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, deplored that regardless of the growing global criticism, the BJP regime led by Narendra Modi insists that the Hindu annual Amarnath yatra to IIOJK would take place as per schedule. What is more agonizing is that the regime is not ready to pay heeds to the warnings by the IIOJK health experts who fear that like Kumbh Mela, the Amarnath yatra could also lead to a devastating coronavirus infections in the occupied territory. The report quoting analysts said that through yatra the Modi govt wants to portray normalcy in IIOJK.

APHC political advisor Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori in a statement issued in Srinagar castigated the nefarious political agenda being pursued by the Modi government after August 5, 2019, to thrust a Hindu administration on the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He said, Muslim officers are being replaced with the hardcore Hindu bureaucrats in the territory and a special Task Force has been set up to weed out all intelligent Muslim officers.

APHC leader Bilal Siddiqui in a statement demanded release of all IIOJK prisoners from Indian jails amid corona ravages. He maintained that Indian authorities are intentionally playing with the life of hundreds of Kashmiri political prisoners.

Rights defender Muhammad Ahsan  Untoosaid that the human rights abuses have increased manifold since the illegal action of August 5 2019.  He pointed out Kashmiris are asked to prove their identities on every other street corner and highway.

Reports emanating from across the world said that India-made AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine caused deaths after it was administered to people in different countries. The Afghan Ministry of Health said, more than a dozen men who have been vaccinated with India-made AstraZeneca died after developing blood clots.

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference General Secretary, Ali Muhammad Sagar in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed concern over the difficulties faced by the people of areas designated by the authorities as COVID-19 micro-containment zones. He asked the authorities to ensure supply of essential commodities at the door steps of people


