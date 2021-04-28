Yatra will bring Kumbh Mela like catastrophe in IIOJK

Modi working on plan to bring Hindu regime in IIOJK

Srinagar, April 28 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders Professor Abdul Ghani Butt, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi and Abdul Ahad Parra have called upon India to postpone the Amarnath Yatra in view of the impending catastrophe resulting from the deadly pandemic.

The leaders in their separate statements issued in Srinagar, today, said that presence of over six hundred thousand yatris in the Kashmir Valley would be devastating for the local population. They warned that Amarnath Yatra would prove a “fatal super spreader” event in IIOJK.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, deplored that regardless of the growing global criticism, the BJP regime led by Narendra Modi insists that the Hindu annual Amarnath yatra to IIOJK would take place as per schedule. What is more agonizing is that the regime is not ready to pay heeds to the warnings by the IIOJK health experts who fear that like Kumbh Mela, the Amarnath yatra could also lead to a devastating coronavirus infections in the occupied territory. The report quoting analysts said that through yatra the Modi govt wants to portray normalcy in IIOJK.

APHC political advisor Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori in a statement issued in Srinagar castigated the nefarious political agenda being pursued by the Modi government after August 5, 2019, to thrust a Hindu administration on the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He said, Muslim officers are being replaced with the hardcore Hindu bureaucrats in the territory and a special Task Force has been set up to weed out all intelligent Muslim officers.

APHC leader Bilal Siddiqui in a statement demanded release of all IIOJK prisoners from Indian jails amid corona ravages. He maintained that Indian authorities are intentionally playing with the life of hundreds of Kashmiri political prisoners.

Rights defender Muhammad Ahsan Untoosaid that the human rights abuses have increased manifold since the illegal action of August 5 2019. He pointed out Kashmiris are asked to prove their identities on every other street corner and highway.

Reports emanating from across the world said that India-made AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine caused deaths after it was administered to people in different countries. The Afghan Ministry of Health said, more than a dozen men who have been vaccinated with India-made AstraZeneca died after developing blood clots.

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference General Secretary, Ali Muhammad Sagar in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed concern over the difficulties faced by the people of areas designated by the authorities as COVID-19 micro-containment zones. He asked the authorities to ensure supply of essential commodities at the door steps of people

