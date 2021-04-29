APHC aghast over inhuman treatment meted out to detainees

Picture of the day

Indian pilot moves court against harassment by IAF’s flight commander

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

APHC aghast over inhuman treatment meted out to detainees

Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, April 29 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has expressed deep concern over the plight of the illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists, languishing in different jails of India and the territory.

The APHC Chief Organiser, Chaudhry Shaheen Iqbal in a statement issued in Srinagar condemned the inhuman behaviour meted out to the freedom-loving prisoners of conscience at the hands of ruthless jail authorities and urged the United Nations Council for Human Rights, Amnesty International, International Committee of the Red Cross and Asian Human Watch to take cognizance of the grave threat to the lives of the illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists in wake of increasing Covid 19 pandemic.

Expressing solidarity with the grief-stricken family of Shahid-ul-Islam who has tested positive in the infamous Tihar iail, he said that all the jails of India were filled beyond capacity without basic amenities, especially non-availability of satisfactory medical treatment which caused a panic among the families of the prisoners.

The so-called official statistics about the prisoners belonging to the freedom movement of Kashmir reveal that about 4500 leaders and other activists are languishing in these overcrowded jails, maintained the Hurriyat leader.

Castigating the political vendetta adopted on the freedom-loving people of Kashmir by the fascist Indian rulers, he said that the mistaken aim of the behaviour was to thrust a frightful atmosphere and deter the people of Kashmir from their inalienable right to self-determination but time and again the brave people of Kashmir had defeated such sinister designs of India.

He paid rich tributes to the illegally detained Hurriyat leaders, including Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Masarrat Alam Butt, Dr Shafi Shariati, Dr Qasim Fakhtoo, Ghulam Qadir Butt, Aasiya Andrabi, Naheeda Nasreen, Fahmeeda Sofi, Dr Hamid Fayaz, Dr Ghulam Muhammad Butt, Muhammad Ayub Dar, Muhammad Ayub Mir, Maqsood Ahmad Butt, Muzaffar Ahmed Dar, Nazir Ahmad Sheik, Showkat Ahmed Khan, Ayub Lali, Ayaz Akbar, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Pir Saifullah, Merajuddin Kalwal, Shahid Yousaf, Shakeel Yousaf, Zahoor Watali, Mohamed Yousuf Mir, Muhammad Yousuf Flahi and Farooq Towheedi, Zahid Ali, Zahoor Ahmed Butt, Muhammad Rafiq Ganai and Abdullh Tahir, who have been languishing in different jails of IIOJK and India.


