APHC aghast over inhuman treatment meted out to detainees

Srinagar, April 29 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has expressed deep concern over the plight of the illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists, languishing in different jails of India and the territory.

The APHC Chief Organiser, Chaudhry Shaheen Iqbal in a statement issued in Srinagar condemned the inhuman behaviour meted out to the freedom-loving prisoners of conscience at the hands of ruthless jail authorities and urged the United Nations Council for Human Rights, Amnesty International, International Committee of the Red Cross and Asian Human Watch to take cognizance of the grave threat to the lives of the illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists in wake of increasing Covid 19 pandemic.

Expressing solidarity with the grief-stricken family of Shahid-ul-Islam who has tested positive in the infamous Tihar iail, he said that all the jails of India were filled beyond capacity without basic amenities, especially non-availability of satisfactory medical treatment which caused a panic among the families of the prisoners.

The so-called official statistics about the prisoners belonging to the freedom movement of Kashmir reveal that about 4500 leaders and other activists are languishing in these overcrowded jails, maintained the Hurriyat leader.

Castigating the political vendetta adopted on the freedom-loving people of Kashmir by the fascist Indian rulers, he said that the mistaken aim of the behaviour was to thrust a frightful atmosphere and deter the people of Kashmir from their inalienable right to self-determination but time and again the brave people of Kashmir had defeated such sinister designs of India.

He paid rich tributes to the illegally detained Hurriyat leaders, including Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Masarrat Alam Butt, Dr Shafi Shariati, Dr Qasim Fakhtoo, Ghulam Qadir Butt, Aasiya Andrabi, Naheeda Nasreen, Fahmeeda Sofi, Dr Hamid Fayaz, Dr Ghulam Muhammad Butt, Muhammad Ayub Dar, Muhammad Ayub Mir, Maqsood Ahmad Butt, Muzaffar Ahmed Dar, Nazir Ahmad Sheik, Showkat Ahmed Khan, Ayub Lali, Ayaz Akbar, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Pir Saifullah, Merajuddin Kalwal, Shahid Yousaf, Shakeel Yousaf, Zahoor Watali, Mohamed Yousuf Mir, Muhammad Yousuf Flahi and Farooq Towheedi, Zahid Ali, Zahoor Ahmed Butt, Muhammad Rafiq Ganai and Abdullh Tahir, who have been languishing in different jails of IIOJK and India.

