HR bodies, EU urged to take note of IIOJK detainees’ plight

Srinagar, April 29 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Jammu and Kashmir (IFJHRJK) has expressed its serious concern over the well-being of the Kashmiri political prisoner in Indian jails after over 292 detainees and 60 jail officials tested COVID-19 positive.

The IFJHRJK Chairman, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo in a statement issued in Srinagar said that some Kashmiri prisoners were on life saving drugs and if they are infected by the virus, it will be harmful for them. Many of the detainees are diabetic and medicos have warned that the coronavirus infection is fatal for such patients, he added.

He said that already a Kashmiri political prisoner, Shahid-ul-Islam had tested positive for the disease at infamous Tihar jail, New Delhi, while Farooq Ahmad Dar had also developed similar symptoms as that of Shahid, but neither was he tested nor treated.

He said, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Aasiya Andrabi and Shabbir Ahmad Shah are on life saving drugs and the raging pandemic in Indian jails could prove fatal for them. He added that all the 73 Kashmiri detainees in That jail including Merajuddin Kalwal, Bashir Ahmed Butt, Ayaz Akbar, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Zahoor Watali, Shahid Yousuf, Shakeel Yousuf Shah, Ghulam Muhammad Butt, Abdul Rashid, Naheda Nasreen, Fahmeeda Sofi, Parvaiz Ahmed Mir, Mehmood Topiwala, Feroz Ahmed, Muhammad Aslam Wani, Muzaffar Ahmed Dar, Bashir Ahmed Panoo and Fayaz Ahmad Lone are on some medication and the deadly virus will complicate their health.

He appealed to the international human rights organisations, European Union, British Parliamentarians and civil societies to take note of the plight of the Kashmiri prisoners and ensure their immediate release.

Like this: Like Loading...