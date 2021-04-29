IIOJK facing severe shortage of key drugs

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

Indian pilot moves court against harassment by IAF’s flight commander

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

April 2021
M T W T F S S
« Mar    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Archives

IIOJK facing severe shortage of key drugs

Misc Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Doesn’t figure in India’s interim allocation list of Tocilizumab

Ban on import of Indian medicines lifted - Pakistan - DAWN.COMSrinagar, April 29 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, as relatives of COVID-19 patients continue to report a shortage of key drugs like Remdesivir, Jammu and Kashmir does not figure in India’s interim allocation list of Tocilizumab injections.

Remdesivir is primarily meant for moderately, severely ill COVID-19 patients while tocilizumab is given to those who are severely, critically ill.

Even as the officials claim enough supply stock position of the key drugs, reports continue to pour in regarding its non-availability in the Valley’s hospitals and pharmacies.

A doctor on the condition of anonymity told media that there was already shortage of Tocilizumab and it was surprising that JK does not figure in the interim allocation list. “It seems that the Indian government has not been conveyed about the demand of the Tocilizumab by the authorities concerned,” the doctor added.

The doctor said that the relatives of the patients had been continuously reporting that it was very hard for them to manage the drug from the market owing to the shortage.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: