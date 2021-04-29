IIOJK facing severe shortage of key drugs

Doesn’t figure in India’s interim allocation list of Tocilizumab

Srinagar, April 29 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, as relatives of COVID-19 patients continue to report a shortage of key drugs like Remdesivir, Jammu and Kashmir does not figure in India’s interim allocation list of Tocilizumab injections.

Remdesivir is primarily meant for moderately, severely ill COVID-19 patients while tocilizumab is given to those who are severely, critically ill.

Even as the officials claim enough supply stock position of the key drugs, reports continue to pour in regarding its non-availability in the Valley’s hospitals and pharmacies.

A doctor on the condition of anonymity told media that there was already shortage of Tocilizumab and it was surprising that JK does not figure in the interim allocation list. “It seems that the Indian government has not been conveyed about the demand of the Tocilizumab by the authorities concerned,” the doctor added.

The doctor said that the relatives of the patients had been continuously reporting that it was very hard for them to manage the drug from the market owing to the shortage.

