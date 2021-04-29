Indian soldiers are rapists in uniform: Report

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

Indian pilot moves court against harassment by IAF’s flight commander

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

April 2021
M T W T F S S
« Mar    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Archives

Indian soldiers are rapists in uniform: Report

Uncategorized Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

#RapistIndianArmedForces

Islamabad, April 29 (KMS): Indian armed forces’ personnel are rapists in uniform and even women officers of the forces are not safe from their barbarity.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, said that earlier this week, a woman pilot of Indian Air Force (IAF) moved the High Court of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir after facing sexual harassment by a senior officer. She also raised objection to the way the Internal Complaints Committee of the Armed Forces conducted its inquiry.

The report said that last year in December, an Indian Army colonel was booked for raping friend’s Russian wife in Uttar Pradesh.“The Indian armed forces have no specific provisions pertaining to sexual harassment. Sexual assault victims rarely receive justice within the Indian armed forces,” it added.

The report pointed out that Indian forces’ personnel frequently indulge in inhuman and brutal acts of rape in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. It maintained that the Kashmiri women are facing unending ordeal of trauma due to sexual violence at the hands of Indian forces. It said that Indian troops are using rape as a weapon of war in IIOJK to humiliate the Kashmiris and suppress their struggle for securing their right to self-determination. It said 11,236 cases of rape, gang-rape and molestation by Indian forces have been reported since January 1989 till date in IIOJK.

The report said that the Kunanposhpora mass rape, Shopian double-rape-and-murder and gang-rape and murder of a minor girl in Kathua are some examples of this barbarity perpetrated by Indian forces’ personnel in the occupied territory.

Around a hundred women were raped by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Kunanposhpora area of Kupwara district on the night of February 23 in 1991. Two young women Aasiya Jan and Neelofar were abducted by Indian men in uniform in Shopian when they had gone to tend their orchard on May 29, 2009. They were gang-raped raped and subsequently murdered in custody. Their dead bodies were recovered from a shallow stream. An eight-year-old girl, Aasifa Bano, of Kathua was abducted, gang-raped and subsequently murdered by Indian police personnel and fanatics affiliated with Hindu extremist organizations in January 2018.

The report maintained that morality dies out when it comes to morally down Indian armed forces. It said there is a culture of sexual harassment of women officers in Indian armed forces and even lady officers are not safe from sexual harassment by morally corrupt seniors.

The report said that the world community must wake up to contain sexual violence being perpetrated by Indian Army in IIOJK.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: