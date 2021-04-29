Indian soldiers are rapists in uniform: Report

#RapistIndianArmedForces

Islamabad, April 29 (KMS): Indian armed forces’ personnel are rapists in uniform and even women officers of the forces are not safe from their barbarity.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, said that earlier this week, a woman pilot of Indian Air Force (IAF) moved the High Court of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir after facing sexual harassment by a senior officer. She also raised objection to the way the Internal Complaints Committee of the Armed Forces conducted its inquiry.

The report said that last year in December, an Indian Army colonel was booked for raping friend’s Russian wife in Uttar Pradesh.“The Indian armed forces have no specific provisions pertaining to sexual harassment. Sexual assault victims rarely receive justice within the Indian armed forces,” it added.

The report pointed out that Indian forces’ personnel frequently indulge in inhuman and brutal acts of rape in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. It maintained that the Kashmiri women are facing unending ordeal of trauma due to sexual violence at the hands of Indian forces. It said that Indian troops are using rape as a weapon of war in IIOJK to humiliate the Kashmiris and suppress their struggle for securing their right to self-determination. It said 11,236 cases of rape, gang-rape and molestation by Indian forces have been reported since January 1989 till date in IIOJK.

The report said that the Kunanposhpora mass rape, Shopian double-rape-and-murder and gang-rape and murder of a minor girl in Kathua are some examples of this barbarity perpetrated by Indian forces’ personnel in the occupied territory.

Around a hundred women were raped by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Kunanposhpora area of Kupwara district on the night of February 23 in 1991. Two young women Aasiya Jan and Neelofar were abducted by Indian men in uniform in Shopian when they had gone to tend their orchard on May 29, 2009. They were gang-raped raped and subsequently murdered in custody. Their dead bodies were recovered from a shallow stream. An eight-year-old girl, Aasifa Bano, of Kathua was abducted, gang-raped and subsequently murdered by Indian police personnel and fanatics affiliated with Hindu extremist organizations in January 2018.

The report maintained that morality dies out when it comes to morally down Indian armed forces. It said there is a culture of sexual harassment of women officers in Indian armed forces and even lady officers are not safe from sexual harassment by morally corrupt seniors.

The report said that the world community must wake up to contain sexual violence being perpetrated by Indian Army in IIOJK.

