‘No durable peace in region without Kashmir solution’

Islamabad, April 29 (KMS): The Convener of Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter of Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat forum, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi has said that durable peace in the region is impossible without permanently resolving the lingering Kashmir dispute.

Syed Faiz Naqshbandi addressing a prayers and condolence session on the occasion of death anniversary of former AJK President and a religious, social and spiritual leader of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Maulana Muhammad Yousuf Shah, paid glowing tributes to the unprecedented sacrifices of Maulana Yousuf Shah and other Kashmiri martyrs.

He said that the sacrifices of the people of Kashmir would not go waste and would definitely bring positive results soon. The people of Kashmir will continue their struggle for their birthright to self-determination till it reached its logical conclusion, he added.

Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, who chaired the session, urged the world community to play its role in stopping the Indian brutalities in IIOJK and help grant Kashmiris their inalienable right to self-determination besides releasing all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India and the territory.

The speakers said that India, under a planned conspiracy, was committing genocide of the Kashmiris but it would never succeed in its nefarious designs and the people of Kashmir would continue their struggle till complete success.

The participants of the meeting on the occasion prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls of the Kashmiri martyrs in eternal peace.

Besides the Hurriyat forum leaders, the religious, social and political leaders also participated in the prayers and condolence.

