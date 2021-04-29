Order about re-registration of outside vehicles quashed

Srinagar, April 29 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the High Court has quashed the circular issued by the administration for the re-registration of the vehicles brought from outside to the territory.

Advocate Zahoor Ahmad Butt, who had filed the petition in the High Court said that the Division Bench of Justice Ali Muhammad Magray and Vince Chatterji Koul quashed the order.

“Car owners with outside registration number can drive the vehicles in Jammu and Kashmir. There is no need to re-register or pay any token tax,” he said citing the order.

While quashing the order of RTO Kashmir, the division bench said ordered that the life time tax that is levied at the point of registration of a vehicle in terms of Section 3 of the Motor Vehicles Act, cannot be levied on a vehicle registered, merely on a presumption that a vehicle registered outside IIOJK, has remained in J&K for a period exceeding 12 months.

Car owners with outside registration numbers termed the high court judgment a big relief for them. The circular by RTO had hit the car business in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Like this: Like Loading...