Kashmir Media Service

Indian pilot moves court against harassment by IAF's flight commander

Pro-freedom posters, pamphlets displayed & distributed in IIOJK

Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, April 29 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, posters and pamphlets were displayed and distributed in Srinagar and other areas, appealing people to support the Kashmiris’ liberation movement.

The posters and pamphlets were displayed and distributed by the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Justice Party (JKDJP) with slogans against forcible implementation of Hindutva agenda.

The JKDJP Chairman, Imtiyaz Ahmad Baba in a statement in Srinagar said, the Indian narrative of terrorism against the Kashmiris’ legitimate struggle has died its own death and the people of Kashmir would continue their protest against India’s illegal occupation of Kashmir.

He added that the unresolved Kashmir dispute was the biggest hurdle to peace and political stability in the region so the United Nations must take solid steps for peaceful settlement of the lingering Kashmir dispute.

The JKDJP Chairman said that the Kashmiris were rendering unprecedented sacrifices for the Kashmir cause and urged the international human rights organizations to take notice of the Indian illegal move to change the demography of the territory.

He said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs would not be allowed go waste and would definitely bring positive results, adding that soon the people of Kashmir would get rid of Indian slavery.


