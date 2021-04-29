Transporters on strike hold demo in Jammu

Picture of the day

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Transporters strike hits life in Jammu, protest staged | State TimesJammu, April 29 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, transporters staged a protest demonstration in Jammu demanding a hike in passenger fare for their survival.

Angry over the authorities’ decision of capping the seating capacity in public transport at 50 per cent, the protesters assembled near General Bus Stand in Jammu and held a demonstration. The protesters were led by Chairman of the All Jammu and Kashmir Transport Welfare Association, T S Wazir. They burnt the tyres of vehicles and shouted slogans in support of their demand.

Private transporters went on an indefinite strike on April 21 to protest against the authorities’ order allowing only 50 per cent seating capacity in passenger vehicles. They claimed that it was not feasible for them to ply their vehicles at 50 per cent capacity as the fuel prices are skyrocketing and they have already suffered huge losses since the outbreak of the pandemic.

T S Wazir talking media persons said, on the third day of their strike, they held a meeting with the Transport Commissioner and submitted their proposal to the authorities but no decision has been taken as yet. He said that they were forced to take to the streets because the administration was not paying heed to their demands

“We suffered huge economic losses last year on account of the Covid pandemic and the latest unilateral decision of the administration, without enhancing the passenger fare, is bound to hit the industry badly,” he added.

The protesters threatened to intensify their agitation in the coming days if the administration doesn’t meet their demand.


