US tells its citizens to leave India as Covid swamps hospitals

Washington, April 29 (KMS): The US government has asked its citizens to leave India as soon as possible because of the country’s escalating COVID-19 crisis.

In a Level 4 travel advisory — the highest issued by the State Department – the US citizens were told “not to travel to India or to leave as soon as it is safe to do so.” There are 14 direct daily flights between India and the US and other services that connect through Europe, the department said.

Indian authorities and hospitals are struggling to cope with record COVID-19 infections and deaths for the last several weeks.

Australia earlier this week banned all flights from India to relieve pressure on the nation’s system of mainly quarantining returned residents from overseas in inner-city hotels, after a jump in infections.

The UK has barred any visitor who has been in India in the previous 10 days from entering. British and Irish nationals arriving in England from India must quarantine in a hotel.

