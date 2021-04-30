APHC-AJK holds demo in Islamabad against Indian atrocities in IIOJK

Islamabad, April 30 (KMS): The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter staged a protest demonstration outside the National Press Club, Islamabad, today, against the killing of innocent youth, destruction of property and harassment of people including women and children by Indian troops during cordon and search operations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing the protesters, the APHC-AJK leaders deplored that Indian troops have made the life of Kashmiris miserable and they are martyring innocent Kashmiri youth on daily basis and this senseless killing spree is continuing unabated.

They said that India must remember that it would never succeed in suppressing the freedom sentiment of the Kashmiris by brutally killing innocent youth. They said IIOJK is currently presenting the picture of a human tragedy.

The Hurriyat leaders expressed grave concern over the atrocities being perpetrated by Indian forces’ personnel on the unarmed Kashmiris. They called upon the international community to take cognizance of the grave human rights violations by Indian troops in the occupied territory and force New Delhi to give the Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

