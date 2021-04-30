APHC concerned over infernal situation in IIOJK

Modi’s policies have made Kashmir a flashpoint

Srinagar, April 30 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has expressed deep concern over the infernal situation prevailing in the territory since the imposition of military siege on 5th August 2019 by Narendra Modi-led Indian fascist regime.

The APHC Working Vice Chairman, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that as and when India faced rough weather at international level on Kashmir, it vented its rage on the subjugated people of IIOJK. He said the people of Kashmir have a fundamental right to decide their future as per the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council to which India is a signatory. He maintained that the APHC firmly believes that Pakistan as a party to the Kashmir dispute has always made sincere efforts to resolve it peacefully but unfortunately, India’s illogical stubbornness has remained stumbling block in achieving this objective. The APHC leader urged New Delhi to create a conducive atmosphere for the settlement of the lingering dispute through dialogue process.

Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar urged the United Nations Secretary General, António Guterres, to play role in the final solution of the Kashmir dispute as per the UN resolutions. He added that it had become highly imperative to resolve all international conflicts, in the wake of devastating COVID-19 pandemic and divert all the war expenditures to save human life on the earth.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement, Molvi Bashir Ahmed, in a statement in Srinagar said South Asia has become a nuclear flashpoint due to India’s rigid policy on Kashmir and added that settlement of the lingering dispute was inevitable for sustainable peace and security in the region.

Political experts and analysts while taking to Kashmir Media Service in Srinagar said that at a time when people in IIOJK were facing relentless oppression at the hands of fascist Modi-led Indian regime, the global community must wake up from its deep slumber and come to the rescue of the beleaguered Kashmiris. They said, it is high time that the world community must show solidarity with the Kashmiri people and take cognizance of their genocide by Indian troops. They added that Modi regime is trampling over basic principles of press freedom in the occupied territory and even stopping advertisements to the Kashmir-based dailies to toe its line.

Jammu and Kashmir Young Mens League, Haq-e-Khud Iradiyat Forum Jammu and Kashmir and other organizations held protest demonstrations in Srinagar, Shopian and other areas of IIOJK against the surge in Indian state terrorism in the territory.

Indian police arrested three persons, Majid Rakeeb, Waseem Ahmad and Ghulam Mustafa in Uri area of Baramulla district. Indian troops launched cordon and search operations in Pattan and several other areas of Baramulla district.

The APHC-AJK held a demonstration outside National Press Club, Islamabad, today, against the killing of youth, destruction of property and harassment of people including women and children by Indian troops during cordon and search operations in IIOJK. A protest rally was organized in Muzaffarabad under the aegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir to demand immediate release of all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of IIOJK and India.

Like this: Like Loading...