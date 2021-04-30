Picture of the day

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

EU urged to raise Kashmiris’ human rights in its upcoming talk with India

Brussels, April 30 (KMS): The Chairman Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU), Ali Raza Syed, has asked the European Union (EU) not to forget severe violations of human rights of the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir particularly in its upcoming summit with India.

Ahead of EU-India summit on 8th of May in Portugal, in its recommendations, the European Parliament has reiterated its support for stability and de-escalation between India and Pakistan. In a statement, the EU Parliament calls on the EU to renew its efforts for rapprochement and restoration of good neighborly relations between India and Pakistan, based on principles of international law. As for the human rights’ situation in India, the EU parliament expresses concern over the deteriorating human rights situation in India, echoing comments by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and several UN Special Rapporteurs. This includes reports including UN’s High Commissioner for Human Rights that human rights defenders and journalists in the country lack a safe working environment.

While reacting on the statement of European Parliament, the KCEU Chairman, Ali Raza Syed, said, “We generally appreciate the EU parliament’s statement at the threshold of the EU-India summit but unfortunately the statement did not specifically mention the worse situation of human rights in IIOJK, which is witnessing extra-judicial murders, continued killings of youth, rape of women and arrest and torturing of political figures and pro-freedom activists by the Indian forces for last seven decades.”

He emphasized that in its upcoming summit with India, the EU leadership should ask India to respect human rights of Kashmiris and hold a plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir to enable them decide their fate by themselves. He said, this must be clear for EU that Kashmir is a disputed territory and the UN resolutions on the issue give right to the Kashmiris to decide their political future.

The KCEU Chairman said, we laud that UU parliament for mention in its statement the violent behaviour of Modi government with the minorities and other oppressed people in India but we want that European leadership should also raise the large scale violations of human rights committed by Indian forces in IIOJK. He said, for more than seven decades Indian authorities are violating the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and it is above one and half year now that India has increased abuses of the human rights in occupied Kashmir as it revoked special status of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019.

He said, on one side, India talks with Europe but on the other, it violates the rights of the Kashmiris and oppressed minorities in India. “A number of Kashmiri political prisoners are suffering from hardships in the Indian jails and even it is hard for their poor relatives to meet them in the Indian jails situated in the areas far away from Kashmir. There are also severe threats for Kashmiri detainees in the Indian prisons including infamous Tihar Jail witnessing rapid spread of Covid-19 among the prisoners.

Ali Raza Syed expressed the hope that the EU would raise the issue of human rights of Kashmiris in its forthcoming dialogue with India as it is duty of international community including the EU to play their role for prevention of human rights violations in the occupied Kashmir.


