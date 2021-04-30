India trampling basic principles of press freedom in IIOJK

Picture of the day

Doctors threatened for blowing whistle on India's oxygen crisis

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

India trampling basic principles of press freedom in IIOJK

Kashmir Media Service

#CurbsOnPressInIIOJK

May be an image of 5 people, people standing and textIslamabad, April 30 (KMS): India is trampling basic principles of press freedom in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and is even stopping advertisements to Kashmir-based dailies to force them into submission.

Political experts and analysts in their interviews in Islamabad said, Kashmiri journalists have always worked under immense pressure, facing intimidation, assaults and arrests on part of Indian forces in the territory.

They said, the international watchdog, World Press Freedom Index 2021 in its latest report called situation in IIOJK very worrying as reporters are often harassed by police and paramilitaries in the territory. They pointed out, in a new advisory, police have clamped new curbs on journalists in IIOJK where journalists have been refrained from live coverage of cordon and search operations and anti-India protests.

The political experts and analysts said, new police advisory in the territory is aimed at stopping journalists from reporting facts on the ground, adding it is a part of the string of measures taken by the authorities to suppress freedom of the press in IIOJK. They said, by issuing fresh advisory regarding reporting in the occupied territory, India wants to hide serious human rights violations being committed by its troops during CASOs.

They said, the media policy, announced by India in May 2020, is a continuation of measures taken to curtail the free flow of information in IIOJK. Since 5th August 2019, journalists have reported an intensified crackdown by occupation authorities in IIOJK.

The political experts and analysts said, Media Policy 2020, introduced last year in the occupied territory is meant to further muzzle press, adding the policy has made it even easier for the IIOJK authorities to go after reporters and publications who do not toe the authorities’ line. The BJP-led Indian regime must be punished for muzzling press in IIOJK, they demanded.

They said that journalists in IIOJK were already facing serious challenges, adding Media Policy 2020 and the latest police advisory have further increased their woes.


