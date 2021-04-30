India using all tactics to suppress Kashmiris’ movement: JKMM

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

Doctors threatened for blowing whistle on India’s oxygen crisis

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

April 2021
M T W T F S S
« Mar    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Archives

India using all tactics to suppress Kashmiris’ movement: JKMM

Statement Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, April 30 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement (JKMM), Molvi Bashir Ahmad, has said that the Indian forces’ personnel are using all tactics to suppress the Kashmiris’ liberation movement.

Molvi Bashir Ahmad in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that the troops had added to the miseries of the Kashmiris by imposing lockdown and conducting cordon and search operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He deplored that the Indian army’s oppression had reached its extreme as in the holy month of Ramadan, mosques were closed in many areas and edibles were not available to the people. Corona is spreading with each passing day but the people have no treatment facility, he said.

The JKMM leader said India has converted IIOJK into a murder house, where killing of innocent Kashmiris by Indian troops is not a crime. He added that Kashmiris’ genocide, mass arrests, property’s destruction and rape of Kashmiri women had become a routine for Indian forces.

Molvi Bashir Ahmad said the Kashmiri people have also made it clear to India and the world that they would continue their struggle for securing their right to self-determination till complete success. He said that it was duty of the world community and human rights organizations to raise their voice for establishment of an international tribunal to investigate the war crimes perpetrated by Indian troops in IIOJK.

He said that South Asia had become a nuclear flashpoint due to India’s rigid policy on Kashmir and added that settlement of the lingering dispute was inevitable for sustainable peace and security in the region.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: