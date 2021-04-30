Indian army porter slips to death in Kupwara

Srinagar, April 30 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, an Indian Army porter died after slipping into a deep gorge in Kupwara district.

The Indian Army porter, Muneer Ahmad, died when he slipped and fell down into a deep gorge in Upper Karnah sector of the district.

The porter was retrieved from the gorge and sensing his condition he was airlifted to military Hospital in Srinagar, however doctors there declared him brought dead on arrival, an Indian police officer said.

The body of the porter has been handed over to next-of-kin after completion of medico-legal formalities, the police officer added.

