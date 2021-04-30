Modi’s policies caused surge in covid-19 in India, IIOJK: Rehmani

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

Doctors threatened for blowing whistle on India’s oxygen crisis

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

April 2021
M T W T F S S
« Mar    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Archives

Modi’s policies caused surge in covid-19 in India, IIOJK: Rehmani

Statement Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Islamabad, April 30 (KMS): The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League (JKPFL), Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, has said that the policies of fascist Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, have caused alarming surge in COVID-19 in India and Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani in a statement issued in Islamabad said that the Indian Prime Minister allowed Kumbh Mela in India and Amarnath Yatra in IIOJK, threatening billions of lives. He urged the United Nations and the World Health Organisation to take note of the current Covid situation and ask the fascist Indian Prime Minister to cancel all such religious pilgrimages forthwith.

The JKPFL Chairman deplored that Modi’s policy of continuing with the election rallies and Kumbh Mela had already led to spread of Covid and resulted in the killing of lacs of people and now his government was encouraging another Hindu pilgrimage in the name of Amarnath Yatra to the occupied territory, where the entire population was under stress of the enormities of the pandemic.

Farooq Rehmani said that the UN should censor India for its Covid policy and warn it against sending pilgrims to Amarnath cave in IIOJK. He also appealed to the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, to put pressure on India to abandon arrest and detention of Kashmiri youth.

He also demanded release of all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists from jails as their lives are in danger due to bad health conditions and lack of preventive measures against the coronavirus in the prisons.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: