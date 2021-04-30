Rally in Muzaffarabad to demand release of IIOJK detainees

Muzaffarabad, April 30 (KMS): Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir organized a protest rally in Muzaffarabad for immediate release of all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India and the occupied territory.

Alarge number of people participated in the rally taken out from Lal Chowk Upper Ada in Muzaffarabad. The demonstrators were holding banners and placards with pro-freedom and anti-India slogans and were demanding the immediate release of all Kashmiri political detainees.

Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman, Uzair Ahmad Ghazali, Vice Chairman of International Forum for Justice and Human Rights, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Naib Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami, Shaikh Aqeel-ur-Rehman, and other speakers addressed the rally.

The speakers said, coronavirus was causing large scale deaths across India and in this situation, the lives of thousands of people lodged in Indian prisons are facing serious danger to their lives and their families are very concerned about their safety. They said that India should immediately release all Kashmiri political leaders to save them from getting affected with the deadly virus.

They demanded of the world human rights organizations including Amnesty International and Asia Watch to play their role in release of Hurriyat leaders including Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Pir Saifullah, Ayaz Akbar, Aasiya Andrabi, Muhammad Yousuf Falaih, Dr Abdul Hameed Fayyaz, Shahid-ul-Islam, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Naheeda Nasreen, Fehmeeda Sofi, Insha Jan, Syed Shahid Yousuf, Naseema Bano, Advocate Zahid Ai, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Dr Mohammad Shafi Shariati and Ghulam Muhammad Butt.

Like this: Like Loading...