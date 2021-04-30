Rally in Muzaffarabad to demand release of IIOJK detainees

Picture of the day

Doctors threatened for blowing whistle on India’s oxygen crisis

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Rally in Muzaffarabad to demand release of IIOJK detainees

Muzaffarabad, April 30 (KMS): Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir organized a protest rally in Muzaffarabad for immediate release of all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India and the occupied territory.

Alarge number of people participated in the rally taken out from Lal Chowk Upper Ada in Muzaffarabad. The demonstrators were holding banners and placards with pro-freedom and anti-India slogans and were demanding the immediate release of all Kashmiri political detainees.

Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman, Uzair Ahmad Ghazali, Vice Chairman of International Forum for Justice and Human Rights, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Naib Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami, Shaikh Aqeel-ur-Rehman, and other speakers addressed the rally.

The speakers said, coronavirus was causing large scale deaths across India and in this situation, the lives of thousands of people lodged in Indian prisons are facing serious danger to their lives and their families are very concerned about their safety. They said that India should immediately release all Kashmiri political leaders to save them from getting affected with the deadly virus.

They demanded of the world human rights organizations including Amnesty International and Asia Watch to play their role in release of Hurriyat leaders including Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Pir Saifullah, Ayaz Akbar, Aasiya Andrabi, Muhammad Yousuf Falaih, Dr Abdul Hameed Fayyaz, Shahid-ul-Islam, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Naheeda Nasreen, Fehmeeda Sofi, Insha Jan, Syed Shahid Yousuf, Naseema Bano, Advocate Zahid Ai, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Dr Mohammad Shafi Shariati and Ghulam Muhammad Butt.


