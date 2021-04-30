Release of Kashmiri political detainees demanded

Srinagar, April 30 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Awami National Conference (ANC) has appealed Indian Prime Minister Narendar Modi to release all Kashmiir political prisoners detained in different jails.

The ANC Vice President, Muzaffar Shah in a statement issued in Srinagar said that there was an all-out demand from the people of Kashmir and an appeal to the Prime Minister to order sending back political prisoners languishing in different jails in India back to Kashmir.

“Their life is at stake due to pandemic which has entered the jails too. All prisoners should be repatriated immediately to their respective districts”, Muzaffar Shah said.

