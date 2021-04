Srinagar, April 30 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a septuagenarian woman was found dead in Kulgam district.

The woman, identified as Azizi Begum, was found dead inside a sewage trench in Devsar area of the district.

The 70-year-old woman had gone missing two days ago.

Meanwhile, Indian police arrested three persons, Majid Rakeeb, Waseem Ahmad and Ghulam Mustafa in Uri area of Baramulla district.

