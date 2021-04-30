World asked to come to rescue beleaguered Kashmiris from Indian tyranny

Picture of the day

Doctors threatened for blowing whistle on India’s oxygen crisis

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

World asked to come to rescue beleaguered Kashmiris from Indian tyranny

May be an image of 2 people, people standing and textIslamabad, April 30 (KMS): At a time when people in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir are facing relentless oppression at the hands of fascist Modi-led Indian regime, the global community must wake up from its deep slumber and come to the rescue of the beleaguered Kashmiris.

Political experts and analysts while taking to Kashmir Media Service said it is high time that the world community must show solidarity with the Kashmiri people and take notice of their genocide by occupational Indian troops. They added that the people of the occupied territory have been waiting for the support from the responsible world for past many decades.

They maintained that it is the moral responsibility of the world community to impress upon India to end the Kashmiris’ plight by giving them their inalienable right to self-determination as per the UN resolutions. They said owing to the grim situation that have arisen following Modi-led fascist Indian regime’s unilateral and illegal actions of 05 August 2019 and thereafter, the world needs to show more urgency in taking practical steps to enable the Kashmiri people exercise their right to self-determination so that their long ordeal comes to an end. At the same time, they also highlighted the resolve of the Kashmiri people to stand by their demand of UN-supervised plebiscite despite facing repression and inhuman treatment at the hands of Indian forces.

The political experts and analysts pointed out that the government as well as the people of Pakistan have continuously been backing the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination and supporting the struggling people of IIOJK who are up for their rights in the occupied territory. They added that the Pakistanis feel the pain of Kashmiris as they are inseparable and their hearts throb in unison.

They expressed the hope that come what may Pakistan’s government, people and armed forces would stand shoulder to shoulder with the Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle against the Indian tyranny and subjugation till they get their right to choose their destiny.


