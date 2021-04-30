World asked to come to rescue beleaguered Kashmiris from Indian tyranny

#KashmirNeedsWorldAttention

Islamabad, April 30 (KMS): At a time when people in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir are facing relentless oppression at the hands of fascist Modi-led Indian regime, the global community must wake up from its deep slumber and come to the rescue of the beleaguered Kashmiris.

Political experts and analysts while taking to Kashmir Media Service said it is high time that the world community must show solidarity with the Kashmiri people and take notice of their genocide by occupational Indian troops. They added that the people of the occupied territory have been waiting for the support from the responsible world for past many decades.

They maintained that it is the moral responsibility of the world community to impress upon India to end the Kashmiris’ plight by giving them their inalienable right to self-determination as per the UN resolutions. They said owing to the grim situation that have arisen following Modi-led fascist Indian regime’s unilateral and illegal actions of 05 August 2019 and thereafter, the world needs to show more urgency in taking practical steps to enable the Kashmiri people exercise their right to self-determination so that their long ordeal comes to an end. At the same time, they also highlighted the resolve of the Kashmiri people to stand by their demand of UN-supervised plebiscite despite facing repression and inhuman treatment at the hands of Indian forces.

The political experts and analysts pointed out that the government as well as the people of Pakistan have continuously been backing the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination and supporting the struggling people of IIOJK who are up for their rights in the occupied territory. They added that the Pakistanis feel the pain of Kashmiris as they are inseparable and their hearts throb in unison.

They expressed the hope that come what may Pakistan’s government, people and armed forces would stand shoulder to shoulder with the Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle against the Indian tyranny and subjugation till they get their right to choose their destiny.

