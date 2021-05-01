Concern expressed over detainees’ health condition in jails

Picture of the day

Even world media berated Modi for ‘India’s descent into Covid hell’

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Concern expressed over detainees’ health condition in jails

Kashmir Media Service

Javid quits Hurriyat over 'differences' with Mirwaiz - The News NowSrinagar, May 01 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders, Javaid Ahmed Mir and Khawaja Firdous, have expressed concern over the health condition of illegally detained Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India.

Hurriyat leader, Javaid Ahmed Mir, in a statement issued in Srinagar said the Indian prisons, including Tihar jail, were in the worst conditions due to COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that thousands of Kashmiri political prisoners, including Muhammad Yasin Malik, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Naheeda Nasreen, Fehmeeda Sofi, Shahid-ul-Islam, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Ghulam Muhammad Butt, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Aadil Zargar, Merajuddin Kalwal, Muzaffar Ahmed Dar and Zahoor Ahmed Watali have been languishing in different jails of Indian and IIOJK in a dangerous situation caused by the surge in Covid-19 pandemic.

The Chairman of Democratic Political Movement, Khawaja Firdous, in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that the Indian government was playing with the lives of Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders amid spike in the COVID cases in India.

He appealed to the world human rights organizations to take notice of the plight of Kashmiri political detainees and play role in their immediate release.

The Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, in a statement issued in Srinagar, recalling Mirwaiz Maulana Yousuf Shah’s religious, political, social and literary contribution paid rich tributes to him on his death anniversary.


