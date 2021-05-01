Concern expressed over detainees’ health condition in jails

Srinagar, May 01 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders, Javaid Ahmed Mir and Khawaja Firdous, have expressed concern over the health condition of illegally detained Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India.

Hurriyat leader, Javaid Ahmed Mir, in a statement issued in Srinagar said the Indian prisons, including Tihar jail, were in the worst conditions due to COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that thousands of Kashmiri political prisoners, including Muhammad Yasin Malik, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Naheeda Nasreen, Fehmeeda Sofi, Shahid-ul-Islam, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Ghulam Muhammad Butt, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Aadil Zargar, Merajuddin Kalwal, Muzaffar Ahmed Dar and Zahoor Ahmed Watali have been languishing in different jails of Indian and IIOJK in a dangerous situation caused by the surge in Covid-19 pandemic.

The Chairman of Democratic Political Movement, Khawaja Firdous, in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that the Indian government was playing with the lives of Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders amid spike in the COVID cases in India.

He appealed to the world human rights organizations to take notice of the plight of Kashmiri political detainees and play role in their immediate release.

The Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, in a statement issued in Srinagar, recalling Mirwaiz Maulana Yousuf Shah’s religious, political, social and literary contribution paid rich tributes to him on his death anniversary.

