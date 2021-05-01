Covid-19 vaccination comes to halt in IIOJK

Picture of the day

Even world media berated Modi for ‘India’s descent into Covid hell’

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Covid-19 vaccination comes to halt in IIOJK

Pakistan approves another Covid-19 vaccine - Pakistan - DAWN.COMSrinagar, May 01 (KMS): Vaccination has come to a near halt in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, where fresh strict COVID-19 lockdown remains imposed since Thursday evening.

A top health official supervising anti-coronavirus operations in the territory told media on condition of anonymity that supplies of vaccines had been stopped since Thursday for reasons that have not been communicated to them. He said, if any health center was vaccinating people, it is from leftover stocks since no new supplies are arriving in the area.

The demand for vaccines in Kashmir has picked up during the past week, which saw a devastating second COVID-19 wave swept across India, killing thousands of people and infecting more people every day than anywhere else in the world since the pandemic erupted last year.

Meraj-ud-din Wani, 58, a resident of Srinagar’s Bemina neighborhood, told media that the three vaccination centers in the vicinity where he went on Friday had run out of vaccines.

Arif Khan, a resident of the Sanat Nagar locality, said he went to a nearby health center on Thursday to get his parents, who are both in their late seventies, vaccinated. The center had exhausted its stocks.


