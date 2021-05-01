Covid-19 vaccination comes to halt in IIOJK

Srinagar, May 01 (KMS): Vaccination has come to a near halt in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, where fresh strict COVID-19 lockdown remains imposed since Thursday evening.

A top health official supervising anti-coronavirus operations in the territory told media on condition of anonymity that supplies of vaccines had been stopped since Thursday for reasons that have not been communicated to them. He said, if any health center was vaccinating people, it is from leftover stocks since no new supplies are arriving in the area.

The demand for vaccines in Kashmir has picked up during the past week, which saw a devastating second COVID-19 wave swept across India, killing thousands of people and infecting more people every day than anywhere else in the world since the pandemic erupted last year.

Meraj-ud-din Wani, 58, a resident of Srinagar’s Bemina neighborhood, told media that the three vaccination centers in the vicinity where he went on Friday had run out of vaccines.

Arif Khan, a resident of the Sanat Nagar locality, said he went to a nearby health center on Thursday to get his parents, who are both in their late seventies, vaccinated. The center had exhausted its stocks.

