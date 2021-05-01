Demo in Brussels to express solidarity with Kashmiri detainees lodged in Indian jails

Picture of the day

Even world media berated Modi for ‘India’s descent into Covid hell’

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archives

Demo in Brussels to express solidarity with Kashmiri detainees lodged in Indian jails

Kashmir Media Service

Brussels, May 01 (KMS): A protest demonstration was held in Brussels, the European Headquarters, to express solidarity with the illegally detained Kashmiri prisoners lodged in Indian jails, which are witnessing rapid spread of deadly coronavirus.

The demonstration was organized by Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU) in front of the WSC building in the Belgium’s capital city.

The demonstrators were wearing masks and maintaining social distance according to the COVID-19 SOPs. Holding placards, they called for immediate release of all Kashmiri prisoners languishing in the Indian jails including Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Aasiya Andrabi, Ayaz Akbar and Farooq Ahmed Dar.

Talking to the media at the conclusion of the protest, the KCEU Chairman, Ali Raza Syed, said as the coronavirus is widely spreading in the Indian prisons including Tihar Jail, threats to the life of the Kashmiri prisoners have increased and their immediate release is essential for safety of their life.

Another senior Kashmiri leader, Sardar Saddique, also called for immediate release of the Kashmiri prisoners facing life threats in the Indian jails.

The protesters also called upon the international community including the European Union and the UN to take cognizance of the worst human rights situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the plight of the Kashmiri prisoners lodged in the Indian jails.


