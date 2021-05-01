Demo in Brussels to express solidarity with Kashmiri detainees lodged in Indian jails

Brussels, May 01 (KMS): A protest demonstration was held in Brussels, the European Headquarters, to express solidarity with the illegally detained Kashmiri prisoners lodged in Indian jails, which are witnessing rapid spread of deadly coronavirus.

The demonstration was organized by Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU) in front of the WSC building in the Belgium’s capital city.

The demonstrators were wearing masks and maintaining social distance according to the COVID-19 SOPs. Holding placards, they called for immediate release of all Kashmiri prisoners languishing in the Indian jails including Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Aasiya Andrabi, Ayaz Akbar and Farooq Ahmed Dar.

Talking to the media at the conclusion of the protest, the KCEU Chairman, Ali Raza Syed, said as the coronavirus is widely spreading in the Indian prisons including Tihar Jail, threats to the life of the Kashmiri prisoners have increased and their immediate release is essential for safety of their life.

Another senior Kashmiri leader, Sardar Saddique, also called for immediate release of the Kashmiri prisoners facing life threats in the Indian jails.

The protesters also called upon the international community including the European Union and the UN to take cognizance of the worst human rights situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the plight of the Kashmiri prisoners lodged in the Indian jails.

Like this: Like Loading...