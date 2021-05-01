IIOJK HCBA demands shift of Kashmiri prisoners back to valley

Srinagar, May 01 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the High Court Bar Association (HCBA) has urged the Indian government and the administration of the territory to shift the Kashmiri prisoners lodged in various jails of India back to the Valley in view of the massive spike in COVID deaths and infections.

The HCBA spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that in an extra-ordinary meeting chaired by its Chairman, Advocate Nazir Ahmed Ronga, serious concern was expressed on the health conditions of the hundreds of Kashmiri prisoners lodged in different jails in India.

The statement said the participants urged the Government of India and the IIOJK administration to shift the Kashmiri prisoners from Indian jails to the nearest jails in Kashmir in view of the disastrous wave throughout India which is consuming thousands of lives per day. It said the family members of these prisoners are seriously concerned about the health and lives of their loved ones.

“In Tihar Jail, New Delhi, Kashmiri prisoner, Shahid-ul-Islam is COVID infected. Brain tumor patient, Bashir Ahmad Butt, is very sick in prison. Health condition of other prisoners that include Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Nayeem Khan, Naheeda Nasreen, Ayaz Akbar, Parvaiz Mir and Feroz Ahmed Butt is deteriorating fast,” the statement added.

The statement said, the Bar Association expressed deep concern about the physical conditions of the Kashmiri prisoners lodged in Indian jails and demanded immediate shifting of these prisoners to the jails nearest to their homes in IIOJK.

