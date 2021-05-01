Picture of the day

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

IIOJK HCBA demands shift of Kashmiri prisoners back to valley

Misc Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

J&K Bar Association asked to clarify stand on ties with India - The HinduSrinagar, May 01 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the High Court Bar Association (HCBA) has urged the Indian government and the administration of the territory to shift the Kashmiri prisoners lodged in various jails of India back to the Valley in view of the massive spike in COVID deaths and infections.

The HCBA spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that in an extra-ordinary meeting chaired by its Chairman, Advocate Nazir Ahmed Ronga, serious concern was expressed on the health conditions of the hundreds of Kashmiri prisoners lodged in different jails in India.

The statement said the participants urged the Government of India and the IIOJK administration to shift the Kashmiri prisoners from Indian jails to the nearest jails in Kashmir in view of the disastrous wave throughout India which is consuming thousands of lives per day. It said the family members of these prisoners are seriously concerned about the health and lives of their loved ones.

“In Tihar Jail, New Delhi, Kashmiri prisoner, Shahid-ul-Islam is COVID infected. Brain tumor patient, Bashir Ahmad Butt, is very sick in prison. Health condition of other prisoners that include Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Nayeem Khan, Naheeda Nasreen, Ayaz Akbar, Parvaiz Mir and Feroz Ahmed Butt is deteriorating fast,” the statement added.

The statement said, the Bar Association expressed deep concern about the physical conditions of the Kashmiri prisoners lodged in Indian jails and demanded immediate shifting of these prisoners to the jails nearest to their homes in IIOJK.


