India shifting IIOJK detainees to Indian jails amid corona surge

Srinagar, May 01 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the authorities have shifted dozens of illegally detained political prisoners from jails of the territory to various Indian prisons.

At least thirty one detainees have been shifted from Kot Bhalwal jail, Kathua jail and Amphala jail in Jammu to Karnal jail in the Indian state of Haryana where COVID is on peak. Some of the detainees who have been shifted to the Indian jail include Danish Ahmed Kakroo, Sajad Ahmed Butt, Hafiz Rizwan Wani, Lateef Ahmed Rathar, Nazir Ahmed Khan, Tajamul Islam, Dr Imtiyaz Ahmed Sheikh, Farhat Fayaz, Showkat Ahmed Lone and Lateef Ahmed Dar.

Meanwhile, International Forum For Justice Human Rights JK Chairperson, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that instead of releasing the Kashmiri political prisoners, the authorities are shifting them to Karnal jail amidst a raging pandemic, thereby risking their lives. He said the move has increased the anxiety among the families of those prisoners who were shifted. He said governments during such crisis act with a humanitarian approach but the Indian government is doing otherwise.

Untoo urged the international human rights organizations to take cognizance of the matter and impress upon the Indian authorities to release the Kashmiri political prisoners to save them from the coronavirus.

The families of the prisoners talking to media men said they are very tense and voices should be raised for the release of the detainees and against their shifting to the jails outside IIOJK.

It is to mention here that India reported 4,01,993 new cases of coronavirus and 3,523 deaths during the last 24 hours and to shift Kashmiri prisoners to the Indian jails is nothing but political victimization of the detainees by Modi fascist regime for their affiliation with the ongoing freedom movement.

