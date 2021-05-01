India shifting IIOJK detainees to Indian jails amid corona surge

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

Even world media berated Modi for ‘India’s descent into Covid hell’

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

May 2021
M T W T F S S
« Apr    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Archives

India shifting IIOJK detainees to Indian jails amid corona surge

Human Rights Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, May 01 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the authorities have shifted dozens of illegally detained political prisoners from jails of the territory to various Indian prisons.

At least thirty one detainees have been shifted from Kot Bhalwal jail, Kathua jail and Amphala jail in Jammu to Karnal jail in the Indian state of Haryana where COVID is on peak. Some of the detainees who have been shifted to the Indian jail include Danish Ahmed Kakroo, Sajad Ahmed Butt, Hafiz Rizwan Wani, Lateef Ahmed Rathar, Nazir Ahmed Khan, Tajamul Islam, Dr Imtiyaz Ahmed Sheikh, Farhat Fayaz, Showkat Ahmed Lone and Lateef Ahmed Dar.

Meanwhile, International Forum For Justice Human Rights JK Chairperson, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that instead of releasing the Kashmiri political prisoners, the authorities are shifting them to Karnal jail amidst a raging pandemic, thereby risking their lives. He said the move has increased the anxiety among the families of those prisoners who were shifted. He said governments during such crisis act with a humanitarian approach but the Indian government is doing otherwise.

Untoo urged the international human rights organizations to take cognizance of the matter and impress upon the Indian authorities to release the Kashmiri political prisoners to save them from the coronavirus.

The families of the prisoners talking to media men said they are very tense and voices should be raised for the release of the detainees and against their shifting to the jails outside IIOJK.

It is to mention here that India reported 4,01,993 new cases of coronavirus and 3,523 deaths during the last 24 hours and to shift Kashmiri prisoners to the Indian jails is nothing but political victimization of the detainees by Modi fascist regime for their affiliation with the ongoing freedom movement.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: