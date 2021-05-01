Indian troops martyr eighteen Kashmiris in April

Picture of the day

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Srinagar, May 01 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism martyred 18 Kashmiris during the last month of April.

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, during the period, at least 64 persons were injured due to firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells by Indian troops and police personnel on peaceful protesters while 92 persons were arrested in the territory. The Indian forces’ personnel destroyed and damaged 9 houses and other structures during so-called cordon and search operations in the month. The troops also molested 4 women during the period.

Meanwhile, Indian authorities have shifted at least 31 illegally detained political prisoners from Kot Bhalwal, Kathua and Amphala jails of Jammu region to Karnal jail in the Indian state of Haryana where COVID is on peak. International Forum For Justice Human Rights JK Chairperson, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that instead of releasing the Kashmiri political prisoners, the Indian authorities are shifting them to Karnal jail amidst a raging pandemic, thereby risking their lives.

Hurriyat leaders, Javaid Ahmed Mir, Mir Shahid Saleem and Khawaja Firdous, in their statements appealed to the world human rights organizations to take cognizance of the plight of Kashmiri political detainees and play role in their immediate release.

The in-charge of APHC’s Human Rights Bureau, Advocate Zamruda Habib, in a statement in Srinagar expressed concern over rising graph of human rights violations by Indian troops in the territory. She urged the UN Human Rights Council and other international human rights organizations to send their teams to take stock of the grim situation of human rights in IIOJK.

The IIOJK High Court Bar Association in an extra-ordinary meeting chaired by its Chairman, Advocate Nazir Ahmed Ronga, in Srinagar called upon the Indian government and the administration of IIOJK to shift the Kashmiri prisoners lodged in various jails of India back to the Valley in view of the massive spike in COVID deaths and infections in India. The participants of the meeting also appealed to the world community to take notice of the miserable plight of the hundreds of Kashmiri prisoners lodged in different Indian jails.

In India, Internet users are calling upon the Indian fascist Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, to resign from his office as he has failed to perform and save lives of Indians amid escalating Covid crisis. ResignModi is trending on social media amid spiraling crisis of coronavirus pandemic in India. The netizens are holding Narendra Modi responsible for disastrous handling of 2nd wave of Covid-19 across the country. They are calling out the BJP government for being complacent about coronavirus protocols.

In Brussels, the Kashmir Council Europe organized a protest demonstration to express solidarity with the illegally detained Kashmiri prisoners lodged in Indian jails. Talking to the media at the conclusion of the protest, the Council Chairman, Ali Raza Syed, said as the coronavirus is widely spreading in the Indian prisons, threats to the life of the Kashmiri prisoners have increased and their immediate release is essential for safety of their life.


