JKPM urges India to release Kashmiri detainees

Srinagar, May 01 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM), a constituent of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, has urged the Indian government to release all illegally detained Kashmiris lodged in various jails in India.

APHC leader and the Chairman of JKPM, Mir Shahid Saleem, in a statement issued in Jammu said the deepening crisis of COVID-19 across India has already posed a challenge to the people to survive. He said there are reports of COVID infection having already entered the New Delhi’s infamous Tihar Jail with a couple of deaths.

The JKPM Chairman said hundreds of Kashmiri prisoners including Hurriyat leaders are languishing in Indian jails and several of them are old and suffering from various ailments, so they are prone to the COVID infection. He said some senior Kashmiri leaders are already on life saving drugs and have not been provided with required medical facilities which has already taken a heavy toll on their health.

Mir Shahid Saleem maintained that Hurriyat leaders like Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Shahid-ul-Islam and others are sufferings from multiple ailments and by not releasing them New Delhi was playing with their lives.

He called upon the UN and world human rights organizations to exert pressure on India for the immediate release of Kashmiri detainees to save them from this lethal virus.

