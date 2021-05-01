‘Resign Modi’ demand growing as COVID crisis deepens in India

Picture of the day

Even world media berated Modi for ‘India’s descent into Covid hell’

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archives

‘Resign Modi’ demand growing as COVID crisis deepens in India

Coronavirus Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

#Modi’sResignationWidelyDemanded

Islamabad, May 01 (KMS): Internet users in India are calling upon the Indian fascist Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, to resign from his office as he has failed to perform and save lives of Indians amid escalating Covid crisis.

ResignModi is trending on social media amid spiraling crisis of coronavirus pandemic in India. The netizens are holding Narendra Modi responsible for disastrous handling of 2nd wave of Covid-19 across the country. They are calling out the BJP government for being complacent about coronavirus protocols.

The internet users in their posts on social media say that Indian government’s authoritarian attitude is become clearer amid the Covid crisis. They say that BJP is trying to hide the inefficiency by blocking the social media content calling Modi to resign.

Pertinently, after severe criticism on Indian government, Facebook first blocked then restored content calling on Modi to resign. Twitter also had to remove several posts on the directives of the Indian government. In these posts, Modi regime was criticized for its handling of the Covid-19.

The international media berated Modi for ‘India’s descent into Covid hell’. French newspaper Le Monde held Modi’s arrogance responsible for aggravating India’s Covid disaster and maintained that for Indians, every passing day is making it clearer that Modi has failed them.

An Australian daily newspaper has attributed the devastating second wave of coronavirus in India to missteps and complacency shown by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The daily, The Australian, in article titled “Modi leads India into a viral apocalypse” said that despite the repeated warning of health experts and a burgeoning shortage of oxygen and vaccines in India, the BJP government allowed religious gatherings such as the Kumbh Mela to continue unabated, while the country’s prime minister Narendra Modi himself spearheaded mammoth election rallies where tens of thousands participated without masks.

Even the Vice-President of Indian Medical Association, Dr Navjot Dahiya, has called Narendra Modi a ‘Super Spreader’ responsible for Covid 2nd wave by allowing election rallies and Kumbh Mela like religious congregation.

On the other hand, while other countries are cancelling major events amidst Covid, Modi government went ahead with the biggest Hindu gathering Kumbh Mela and is still adamant to conduct Amarnath Yatra in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The demand is growing in India that Modi government must be held accountable for aggravating Covid disaster in the country.


