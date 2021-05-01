UN, WHO, appealed to force Modi regime stop pilgrimages

Islamabad, May 01 (KMS): The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League (JKPFL), Muhammad Farooq Rehmani has urged the World Health Organization (WHO) to force Modi-led fascist Indian government to stop all pilgrimages including the Amarnath Yatra to Jammu and Kashmir.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani in a statement issued in Islamabad said that the Narendra Modi’s policy of holding election rallies and permission to Kumbh mela, pilgrimages of Hindus in times of global pandemic created unfortunate and horrific death scenes across India, threatening billions of lives all over the Asian continent.

He deplored, now, Mr Modi has allowed thousands of Hindu pilgrims to begin their Amarnath Yatra from India to Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian government has ignored all Covid-19 hazard warnings at a time when naked dance of Covid deaths have engulfed India and thousands of human lives are seen daily on shamshan gaths and graveyards after having surrendered before the Novel Coronavirus miserably and helplessly, he added.

He maintained that under the current hazardous pandemic conditions, when the Covid has wreaked havoc, the UN and the WHO should force the Modi regime to stop all pilgrimages, cancel election gatherings and release all Kashmiri political detainees held in different Indian jails or police centres and stop further arrests of political workers across the occupied territory to save innocent human lives from global pandemic.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani said, the UN and the WHO should urge the Indian government to give first and foremost importance to healthcare and life of the people and stop playing with the life of human beings in these worst times of Coronavirus by framing and executing criminal charges to act upon political vendettas against its opponents.

India’s surge in Covid cases and deaths has enormous repercussions for Pakistan also because both are close neighbors and there are other negative aspects of the problem. Novel virus from some other vulnerable countries has been detected in this country. Reportedly, with a national positivity rate of 10pc and an average of over 150 daily deaths this week, non- compliance of SOPs, loopholes in lockdowns warn us that the coming weeks are critical for Pakistan, he added.

Farooq Rehmani said, the government and the people should take the hazard seriously and individually and collectively encourage the anti-virus campaign according to the WHO standards.

Nature’s warnings and virus surge teach us that scientific research and knowledge in the field of medicine and health is important than anything for a modern state. Pakistan must learn this lesson– the sooner the better, he maintained.

