UN, WHO, appealed to force Modi regime stop pilgrimages

Even world media berated Modi for ‘India’s descent into Covid hell’

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

UN, WHO, appealed to force Modi regime stop pilgrimages

Kashmir Media Service

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani Official Blog | Muhammad Farooq Rehmani is Chairman Jammu and Kashmir People's Freedom LeagueIslamabad, May 01 (KMS): The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League (JKPFL), Muhammad Farooq Rehmani has urged the World Health Organization (WHO) to force Modi-led fascist Indian government to stop all pilgrimages including the Amarnath Yatra to Jammu and Kashmir.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani in a statement issued in Islamabad said that the Narendra Modi’s policy of holding election rallies and permission to Kumbh mela, pilgrimages of Hindus in times of global pandemic created unfortunate and horrific death scenes across India, threatening billions of lives all over the Asian continent.

He deplored, now, Mr Modi has allowed thousands of Hindu pilgrims to begin their Amarnath Yatra from India to Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian government has ignored all Covid-19 hazard warnings at a time when naked dance of Covid deaths have engulfed India and thousands of human lives are seen daily on shamshan gaths and graveyards after having surrendered before the Novel Coronavirus miserably and helplessly, he added.

He maintained that under the current hazardous pandemic conditions, when the Covid has wreaked havoc, the UN and the WHO should force the Modi regime to stop all pilgrimages, cancel election gatherings and release all Kashmiri political detainees held in different Indian jails or police centres and stop further arrests of political workers across the occupied territory to save innocent human lives from global pandemic.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani said, the UN and the WHO should urge the Indian government to give first and foremost importance to healthcare and life of the people and stop playing with the life of human beings in these worst times of Coronavirus by framing and executing criminal charges to act upon political vendettas against its opponents.

India’s surge in Covid cases and deaths has enormous repercussions for Pakistan also because both are close neighbors and there are other negative aspects of the problem. Novel virus from some other vulnerable countries has been detected in this country. Reportedly, with a national positivity rate of 10pc and an average of over 150 daily deaths this week, non- compliance of SOPs, loopholes in lockdowns warn us that the coming weeks are critical for Pakistan, he added.

Farooq Rehmani said, the government and the people should take the hazard seriously and individually and collectively encourage the anti-virus campaign according to the WHO standards.

Nature’s warnings and virus surge teach us that scientific research and knowledge in the field of medicine and health is important than anything for a modern state. Pakistan must learn this lesson– the sooner the better, he maintained.


