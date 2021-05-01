Picture of the day

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Zamruda concerned about deteriorating HR graph in IIOJK

Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, May 01 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Human Rights Bureau in-charge of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Advocate Zamruda Habib, has expressed deep concern over the deteriorating human rights graph in the territory at the hands of Indian forces.

Zamruda Habib in a statement issued in Srinagar, terming the current situation as most volatile, said IIOJK has the highest civilian military ratio as compared to all other conflict zones in the world.

Describing the woeful details of the multiple brutalities inflicted on the subjugated people of Kashmir, she said, for the last three decades, in particular, the people of Kashmir are living under the shadow of a war and face unimaginable hardships and brutalities at the hands of Indian forces.

Referring to the statistical data, Zamruda Habib said that over 95,750 people had been killed, 7,500 killed in custody, 162,000 illegally incarcerated, 110,500 houses destroyed, 23,000 women widowed, 108,000 children orphaned and 11,300 women lost their chastity at the hands of Indian forces since 1989. In this way the people of Kashmir are punished for their struggle for securing their inalienable right to self-determination guaranteed by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights Charter of 1948, she added.

She urged the United Nations Human Rights Council and other international human rights organizations to send their teams to the occupied territory to take stock of the infernal situation regarding human rights violations.


