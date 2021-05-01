Zamruda concerned about deteriorating HR graph in IIOJK

Srinagar, May 01 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Human Rights Bureau in-charge of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Advocate Zamruda Habib, has expressed deep concern over the deteriorating human rights graph in the territory at the hands of Indian forces.

Zamruda Habib in a statement issued in Srinagar, terming the current situation as most volatile, said IIOJK has the highest civilian military ratio as compared to all other conflict zones in the world.

Describing the woeful details of the multiple brutalities inflicted on the subjugated people of Kashmir, she said, for the last three decades, in particular, the people of Kashmir are living under the shadow of a war and face unimaginable hardships and brutalities at the hands of Indian forces.

Referring to the statistical data, Zamruda Habib said that over 95,750 people had been killed, 7,500 killed in custody, 162,000 illegally incarcerated, 110,500 houses destroyed, 23,000 women widowed, 108,000 children orphaned and 11,300 women lost their chastity at the hands of Indian forces since 1989. In this way the people of Kashmir are punished for their struggle for securing their inalienable right to self-determination guaranteed by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights Charter of 1948, she added.

She urged the United Nations Human Rights Council and other international human rights organizations to send their teams to the occupied territory to take stock of the infernal situation regarding human rights violations.

