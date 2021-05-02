Covid-19 death toll in India could be up to 10 times higher than official figure

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

Even world media berated Modi for ‘India’s descent into Covid hell’

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Covid-19 death toll in India could be up to 10 times higher than official figure

Kashmir Media Service

#IndiaInChaos

New Delhi, May 02 (KMS): Medical experts and frontline workers are casting doubt over India’s official COVID-19 death toll as the country passed its four hundred thousand lakh mark in a day, the highest number in any country across the globe.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service said, the authorities reported 401,993 new cases in the past 24 hours, after 10 consecutive days of more than 300,000 daily cases. Officially reported deaths jumped by 3,523, taking the country’s total toll to 211,853, while the actual number of deaths as per medical experts, frontline workers and international media could 10 times higher than reported by Indian health ministry.

A New York Times investigation published this week found “mounting evidence” that suggested fatalities are being “overlooked or downplayed” by the government. “It’s a complete massacre of data,” Bhramar Mukherjee, an epidemiologist at the University of Michigan, told the Times. “From all the modeling we’ve done, we believe the true number of deaths is two to five times what is being reported.”

Experts interviewed by Reuters have suggested the death toll could even be between five to 10 times higher than what is being reported.

A Sky News investigation found that deaths were being underreported in several crematoriums across the capital, New Dehli. The TV citing Funeral workers said that they’ve “been told to give [lower] numbers by higher authorities.”Dr Manas Gumta, the General Secretary of the Association of Health Service Doctors, West Bengal, told the Observer this week: “A huge suspected COVID-positive population is certainly staying away from the tests. I believe the actual number of people dying of COVID is two to three times higher than what the government is reporting.”

As COVID-19 deaths surge in the country, crematory workers say they have become overburdened. Some cities have turned parks and parking lots into makeshift crematoriums to keep up with the abundance of bodies.

In the Seemapuri crematorium in New Dehli, the staff has been so overwhelmed they’ve launched a ticketing system, CNN reported.

Jitender Signh Shunty, who runs a service in New Dehli, told Insider he’s getting only two hours of sleep a night. “These days I don’t even get two hours of sleep,” he said. “At 7am I come here, I start dispatching ambulances, or I arrange for a dead body to be picked up, then get it cremated.”

Shunty, who says he used to only cremate 10 bodies a day, now estimates that number to be around 90. “I can work 21 out of 24 hours a day – I am not the kind of person who breaks down easily,” Shunty added. “But in this wave of the coronavirus, I’ve seen the dead bodies of small children and women who have become widows at a young age. They all have died for no good reason.”

At the time of writing, India has reported more than 19 million cases and more than 211,000 coronavirus deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to a tracker by Johns Hopkins University.

Interestingly, the Time magazine, which has been all praise for Narendra Modi-led India by describing him sometimes as ‘Modi means business’, now is openly calling Modi ‘India’s Divider in Chief’ and ‘India in Crisis’ in its title stories.

Having quoted the international media, the KMS report concluded that crumbling healthcare system in the face of Covid surge have blew the lid off the so-called shinning India. TV visuals showing hapless people crying in front of hospitals for want of oxygen has exposed the real picture of so-called digital India, it said adding that countless Indians are turning to social media to send out heartbreaking SOS messages for a hospital bed, medicine, some oxygen to breathe.


