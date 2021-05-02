India denounced for shifting IIOJK detainees outside

India makes record after 4 lakh Covid cases in a day

Srinagar, May 02 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have condemned in strong words the shifting of Kashmiri prisoners to different jails in India amid fast spreading coronavirus.

The leaders and organizations including the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Secretary General, Molvi Bashir Ahmed, Jammu and Kashmir National Front, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League and Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement in their separate statements issued in Srinagar termed the move a deliberate attempt on the part of Modi regime to put the IIOJK detainees’ lives at risk. Molvi Bashir said that the shifting of incarcerated leaders and activists is a sheer criminal act keeping in view the devastating Covid 19 Pandemic incessantly spreading like wild fire in the nook and corner of India. They demanded unconditional release of all Kashmiri detainees. They deplored that Indian troops are continuing to harass, arrest and kill Kashmiris during cordon and search operations. The leaders and organizations grilled the silence of the United Nations and human rights organizations over the rights violations of the Kashmiris by India.

The Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference Chairman, Shabbir Ahmed Dar in a statement lashed out at New Delhi for terminating Kashmiri Muslims from government services. He said the initiative is a RSS-BJP plan to replace local employees with RSS members from outside the territory. He denounced the recent termination of a Muslim teacher by the Modi regime.

Meanwhile, a report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, said that medical experts and frontline workers are casting doubt about India’s official Covid-19 death toll as the country passed its four hundred thousand mark in a day, the highest number in any country across the globe. Officially reported deaths jumped by 3,523, while as per international media the actual number of deaths could be 10 times higher than reported by the Indian health ministry.

In what is being described as utter shame, Narendra Modi-led Indian government has been found relabeling the oxygen containers donated by Saudi Arabia for Covid-19 patients by an India-based business company Reliance, run by Modi’s right hand Mukesh Ambani. A video making rounds on social media clearly shows government workers covering the Saudi oxygen container with a banner bearing the name of Reliance as manufacturer, which shows the cheapness of Prime Minister Modi. Saudi Arabia on last Sunday shipped 80 metric tons of oxygen to India to alleviate acute shortage of the lifesaving gas.

Senior National Conference leader, Hasnain Masoodi in a statement said, the claims of the authorities regarding preparedness to defeat the deadly pandemic do not match the situation on ground. He said this after IIOJK hit by the worst-ever death toll of 50 people in a single day on Saturday. National Panthers Party Chairman, Harsh Dev Singh addressing a sit-in in Jammu against failure of the Modi government in preventing the naked dance of death due to Covid said that the ruling party was indulging in self praise rather than taking appropriate measures to cope with deadly coronavirus.

