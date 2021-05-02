India first country to record 4 lakh COVID cases in a day

New Delhi, May 02 (KMS): There seems to be no let-up in the COVID crisis in India as the total tally of COVID cases corssed 4 lakh in a day which is the highest number in any country across the globe.

Authorities reported 401,993 new cases on Saturday, after 10 consecutive days of more than 300,000 daily cases. Deaths jumped by 3,523, taking the country’s total toll to 211,853, according to the health ministry.

Meanwhile, at least sixteen COVID-19 patients and two nurses were killed after fire broke out at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of The Welfare Hospital in Gujrat state’s Bharuch district on Saturday. Locals broke the glass windows and rescued the other patients. There were around 27 patients in the ICU at the time of the fire. They were shifted to nearby private hospitals.

