Journalist Aqeel Anjum’s father passes away in Islamabad

Islamabad, May 02 (KMS): The father of Aqeel Anjum, General Secretary of Kashmir Journalists Forum, has passed away in Islamabad.

He had been undergoing treatment for coronavirus at a hospital in Islamabad for the past several days. He breathed his last, yesterday. His funeral prayers were offered near Zia Masjid on Islamabad Expressway.

Apart from journalists affiliated with Kashmir Journalists Forum, General Secretary of National Press Club, Islamabad, Anwar Raza and other office-bearers participated in the funeral.

Later, the body of Aqeel Anjam’s father was flown to his native Hajira village in Azad Kashmir. He was buried in the presence of hundreds of mourners.

Aqeel Anjum is the chief reporter of Kashmiri newspaper “Kashmir Express”.

