Mass Movement demands immediate release of IIOJK detainees

Srinagar, May 2 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Molvi Bashir Ahmed, Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement, has demanded immediate and unconditional release of Kashmiris lodged in various jails in India and the territory.

Molvi Bashir Ahmed in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed grave concern over the continued detention of Hurriyat leaders, workers and youth in Tihar, Kotbhalwal, Jodhpur, Agra, Haryana and other jails. He said that even during the spread of coronavirus, these Kashmiri detainees are being subjected to inhuman treatment.

He said that international human rights organizations and forums should raise their voice against these human rights violations.

Molvi Bashir appealed to the United Nations and international human rights organizations to take note of the plight of Kashmiri detainees. He said that the spirit of freedom of the Kashmiri people could not be suppressed by oppression and inhuman and undemocratic measures and policies.

Like this: Like Loading...