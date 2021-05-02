Picture of the day

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Modi answerable to Indian people for naked dance of death: Harsh Dev

Jammu, May 02 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, National Panthers Party (NPP) Chairman, Harsh Dev Singh has squarely held the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government responsible for the catastrophe that the people of India are confronted with today.

Harsh Dev Singh, holding a sit-in in Jammu against failure of the Modi government in preventing the naked dance of death in the country due to uncontrolled pandemic, said that the ruling party was persistently indulging in self adulation, self praise and self celebration rather than taking appropriate measures during the past 15 months to protect the citizens from deadly coronavirus.

He said, with nearly four lakh new infections around 5,000 deaths being recorded everyday in the country, the situation has literally and figuratively gone out of control. “Does it not indicate the failure of those indulging in incessant chest thumping and giving slogans of New India. Do our rulers not owe an explanation to the people of the county who catapulted them to power under the belief that they would usher an era of ‘Achhe Din’ and good governance as assured by them”, questioned Singh

He said while other countries worked overnight for strengthening their respective health institutions and related infrastructure, setting up oxygen plants, new hospitals and augmentation of existing health facilities, Modi was indulging in “Taali bajao, Thali bajao” campaigns.

Harsh Dev said that Modi started offering and exporting millions of doses of vaccines and other pandemic related drugs and medical equipment to other countries in January, 2021 declaring that it produced more than sufficient for its population to be protected but three months later, the Modi’s mantra proved to be a nightmare for his own people.


