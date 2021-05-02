Saudi oxygen container relabeled in India

Video exposes Indian prime minister Modi’s cheapness

New Delhi, May 02 (KMS): Instead of being grateful to Saudi Arabia for donating hundreds of oxygen containers for the much needed Indians amid ravages of Covid-19 pandemic, the Indian government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has found relabeling these oxygen containers by an India-based business company Reliance run by Mukesh Ambani, the right hand of Narendra Modi.

According to Kashmir Media Service, a video making rounds on social media clearly shows government workers covering the Saudi oxygen container with a banner bearing name of Reliance to give an impression that the oxygen supply was manufactured locally, which shows the cheapness of Prime Minister Modi.

Saudi Arabia on Sunday shipped 80 metric tons of oxygen to India to alleviate acute shortages of the lifesaving gas due to the record surge in coronavirus infections in India.

The need for oxygen supply in India can be gauged from the interview of the medical director of the central Delhi-based Moolchand Medcity Hospital, Dr. Sudha Handa, who told Arab News it was “on tenterhooks all the time regarding the oxygen supply.”

However, Modi government has shown its true face by relabeling the Saudi imported oxygen containers by Resilience.

