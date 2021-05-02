Picture of the day

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Shifting of IIOJK prisoners to different Indian jails condemned

Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, May 02 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) has condemned in strong terms the shifting of Kashmiri prisoners from the territory to different jails of India.

The JKNF Spokesman, Shafiq-ur-Rehman in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that amidst fast spreading coronavirus, shifting of the Kashmiri prisoners from valley to different parts of India was a criminal negligence and tantamount to endangering the prisoners’ lives.

He said that hundreds of Kashmiri prisoners were already languishing in Tihar, Haryana, UP, Tamil Nadu, Madya Pardesh and Karnatka jails of India.

Terming it as a deliberate attempt to punish Kashmiris, he said that the reckless step was taken at a time when the pandemic was claiming thousands of lives daily and prisons had been declared as hotbeds for the coronavirus disease.

Expressing his concern on the declining health condition of the hundreds of Kashmiri political detainees lodged in different jails in India, the spokesman said that in view of the massive spike in COVID deaths and infections the government of India should release the Kashmiri prisoners who were at a grave danger and risk of the COVID infection.

He said that disturbing reports pouring in from the Indian jails had been a matter of grave concern as many prisoners were reported to have contracted the deadly virus during the past couple of weeks. Referring to a news report, he said that most of the top-rank Hurriyat leaders lodged in notorious Tihar jail, including Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Aasiya Andrabi, Massrat Alam Butt and Shahid-ul-Islam had been suffering from acute ailments.

“The family members of these prisoners are seriously concerned about the health and lives of their loved ones”, he said, adding that it was high time that the international community must press the Indian government to release all illegally detained political prisoners to ensure their safety.

Referring to the Indian occupation authorities’ mean tactics to suppress the dissent in the territory, the spokesman made it clear that Indian cruel policies couldn’t deter Kashmiris to pursue their long cherished goal for which the Kashmiris had rendered unprecedented sacrifices.


