Termination of Kashmiri Muslims from services condemned

Srinagar, May 02 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference Chairman, Shabbir Ahmed Dar has strongly condemned the expulsion of Kashmiri Muslims from government services.

Shabbir Ahmed Dar in a statement issued in Srinagar said that termination of Idrees Ahmed, a teacher, is the latest example as has been targeted because of being a religious and a committed social worker of the area.

He said, the anti-Muslim policies of the authorities are well-known and their policies are now being implemented to target Muslim majority and cause mental agony and economic distress to the expelled employees and their families.1

The initiative of terminating the Muslim employees from services in a Muslim-majority territory is a RSS-BJP plan to make life difficult for locals. The vacancies will be filled through RSS members from outside the territory, he added.

Shabbir Ahmed Dar maintained, this is a serious issue and cannot be brushed under the carpet by labelling them anti-India. All options need to be made operational to resist this anti-Muslim and anti-Kashmir move and international community also has a responsibility to stop such inhuman and unethical behaviour of India, which is occupying Jammu Kashmir against the wishes of local residents.

