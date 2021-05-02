Termination of Kashmiri Muslims from services condemned

Picture of the day

Even world media berated Modi for ‘India’s descent into Covid hell’

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Termination of Kashmiri Muslims from services condemned

Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, May 02 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference Chairman, Shabbir Ahmed Dar has strongly condemned the expulsion of Kashmiri Muslims from government services.

Shabbir Ahmed Dar in a statement issued in Srinagar said that termination of Idrees Ahmed, a teacher, is the latest example as has been targeted because of being a religious and a committed social worker of the area.

He said, the anti-Muslim policies of the authorities are well-known and their policies are now being implemented to target Muslim majority and cause mental agony and economic distress to the expelled employees and their families.1

The initiative of terminating the Muslim employees from services in a Muslim-majority territory is a RSS-BJP plan to make life difficult for locals. The vacancies will be filled through RSS members from outside the territory, he added.

Shabbir Ahmed Dar maintained, this is a serious issue and cannot be brushed under the carpet by labelling them anti-India. All options need to be made operational to resist this anti-Muslim and anti-Kashmir move and international community also has a responsibility to stop such inhuman and unethical behaviour of India, which is occupying Jammu Kashmir against the wishes of local residents.


